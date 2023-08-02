UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

PARIS
UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

The U.N.'s cultural agency UNESCO on July 31 recommended that Venice be added to its list of world heritage in danger, saying the Italian authorities needed to step up efforts to secure the historic city and its surrounding lagoon.

UNESCO said in its recommendation that Venice risked "irreversible" damage due to a string of issues ranging from climate change to mass tourism. The recommendation will now go to a meeting of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in Riyadh in September for adoption.

"The effects of the continuing deterioration due to human intervention, including continuing development, the impacts of climate change and mass tourism threaten to cause irreversible changes to the outstanding universal value of the property," said UNESCO.

"Some of these long-standing issues have already led to the deterioration of the inherent characteristics of the property and its attributes," UNESCO said, warning that developments including high rise buildings risk "having significant negative visual impact".

"Moreover, the combined effects of human induced and natural changes are causing deterioration and damage to build structures and urban areas," it added.

It said that overall, there was a "lack of significant progress" by Italy in addressing these issues and this was further "hindered by a lack of overall joint strategic vision."

A draft resolution prepared for adoption by the World Heritage Committee said there had not been "a significant level of progress in addressing the persistent and complex issues" and added measures proposed by Italy were "still insufficient and need to be further developed."

UNESCO said it hoped inscription on the danger list "will result in greater dedication and mobilization of local, national and international stakeholders."

The World Heritage Committee, which oversees the awarding of the coveted World Heritage label to sites around the world, is due to meet in Riyadh from September 10-25.

It is due to consider 53 new candidate sites for addition to the World Heritage List.

Intense lobbying is often employed by delegations to ensure their national cites are given - and retain - the status.

The "in danger" label aims to encourage the better preservation of the site for the future. In exceptional circumstances a site can be stripped of its World Heritage label if the steps are deemed unsatisfactory.

Venice was included on the World Heritage List in 1987 but its state has concerned UNESCO for some years.

It avoided being named a world heritage site in danger in 2021, weeks after Italy moved to ban large cruise ships from sailing into the city center.

In the city itself as the recommendation was announced, there was agreement that the current state of the city was letting everyone down.

"It's uncontrollable" said gondolier Antonio Vertotto, of the masses of tourists who visit the city each day, adding that the government had done "nothing" for years to control it.

"I would say there are too many tourists, but the solution, that's hard to say," said tourist Valmir Reznik, 34, visiting for the day from Switzerland with his wife. "We thought it's Monday, maybe it's not so full, but we were wrong."

New York tourist Ashley Park, 28, said she knew it would be crowded in Venice, but it wasn't ruining her vacation. "Obviously if we lived here with all these tourists it wouldn't be fun," she acknowledged.

Among the crowds on the historic Rialto Bridge was city worker Diego Nechifrovo, 23, wearing an #EnjoyRespectVenezia T-shirt, who was busy keeping an eye out for misbehaving tourists.

"Sometimes I see someone throwing away his cigarette or walking around without a T-shirt," he said, noticing a bag of potato chips discarded on the doorstep of a jewelry shop.

The worst? One time a family "sat down right in front of the Doge's Palace and started to set up a picnic."

A few weeks ago, a distracted tourist fell into the water, Nechifrovo said. "He was trying to get a good photo."

In a related recommendation announced on July 31, UNESCO said its experts believed Australia needed more time to boost protection of the Great Barrier Reef before it was declared "in danger" due to the risk of damage from climate change.

On the basis of progress made by Australia, UNESCO said the natural wonder's current state should not be discussed at the Riyadh meeting, but instead be revisited in 2024.

heritage danger list, endangered ,

ECONOMY Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

    Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan, Putin hold phone call, discuss grain deal

    Erdoğan, Putin hold phone call, discuss grain deal

  3. AKP spokesman slams Disney for canceling ‘Atatürk’ series

    AKP spokesman slams Disney for canceling ‘Atatürk’ series

  4. Police chiefs changed in 52 provinces

    Police chiefs changed in 52 provinces

  5. Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

    Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures
Recommended
Stars of Back to the Future musical speed into past

Stars of 'Back to the Future' musical speed into past
Angus Cloud, breakout star of Euphoria, is dead at 25

Angus Cloud, breakout star of 'Euphoria,' is dead at 25
Troy Museum targets 1 million visitors in 2024

Troy Museum targets 1 million visitors in 2024
Recovering Madonna thanks family for support during illness

Recovering Madonna thanks family for support during illness
‘Barbenheimer’ memes spark anti-nuclear anger in Japan

‘Barbenheimer’ memes spark anti-nuclear anger in Japan
Rapper Cardi B, the target of a thrown liquid, retaliates

Rapper Cardi B, the target of a thrown liquid, retaliates
WORLD Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported Tuesday.

ECONOMY Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

The first CryptoKTV investors' event, bringing together solid VCs, HNWI, and industry leaders, will take place on 3rd August in Istanbul at Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel. 
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.