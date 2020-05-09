'UNESCO locksmith’ gets motivation in Ramadan

KARABÜK- Anadolu Agency

A master locksmith continues his artistic work in a Turkish UNESCO World Heritage city during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Safranbolu district of Karabük is a typical Ottoman city in northern Turkey that has protected historic Turkish architectural character.

The architecture influenced urban development throughout much of the Ottoman Empire.

Houses in the district are built of stone, in contrast to wooden houses. And all the houses have a historic and characteristic door lock.

Hüseyin Şahin Özdemir, 58, is a locksmith in the city and he produces historic and characteristic door locks to protect the architectural character of the district.

He has earned the name "UNESCO locksmith" from locals.

Everything about doors, including knockers, latches and locks, transforms into a work of art in his hands.

Özdemir said he tries to keep alive the historical character of the region.

"Although there were no opportunities in history like today, people living in past periods made fantastic works that would survive for at least two centuries. I try to protect and keep their works alive in order to show my respect to them," he said.

The most challenging aspect of his workshop, he said, is temperature.

"The forging and annealing of iron are between 800°C (1472°F) and 900°C (1652°F). This temperature affects the air of the workshop and increases the ambient temperature. Normally, generally, we would have difficulties to work

in this condition," he said.

But Özdemir said he does not have difficulties in Ramadan because the holy fasting month provides spiritual support and motivation.