‘UNESCO Locksmith' decorates the doors of mansions

SAFRANBOLU

A blacksmith living in the northern province of Karabük's Safranbolu district has been producing iron parts for the doors and windows of historical mansions around the county for 46 years.

Özdemir started his profession in 1978 at the age of 16 in the Blacksmiths' Bazaar in the historical bazaar area. Swinging a hammer and shaping iron for 46 years in this bazaar, which was founded in 1796, Özdemir is one of the last representatives of the profession.

He makes knockers, hinges and nails for the doors of historical mansions in Safranbolu, which have a history of 3,000 years.

“In 1978, when I began my blacksmith apprenticeship with Muhsin Ünal, Safranbolu had bustling bazaars for every trade — saddlers, shoemakers, tinsmiths, coppersmiths, and blacksmiths. Over time, all other professions lost their purpose and the only bazaar that preserved its originality is the Blacksmiths Bazaar. The rest have become mere souvenirs,” said Özdemir, while shaping the iron at 900 degrees with a hammer.

“When I started this work in 1978, there were 22 shops operating. Each master had two to three apprentices and journeymen. It was a popular and functioning industry. Now, other professions have lost their purpose and this one has survived, but it is dying, too. There are four of us here right now. The shops are mostly selling souvenirs. Since there are no future generations, apprentices or journeymen, we will continue as much as we can,” he said.

Özdemir stated that he has worked on metal restorations for old structures in various parts of Türkiye that are protected by UNESCO.

“We produce locks and decorative nails for doors. One of the works we produce is women's and men's door knockers. There are still knockers on the doors made by our ancestors centuries ago. In the past, as there was no electricity, there was no doorbell. Since privacy was important, if a man came, he knocked the men’s knocker and if a woman came, she knocked the women’s knocker. The door would then be opened by someone of the same gender. We continue to produce the metal parts needed for wooden doors.”