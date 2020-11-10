Unemployment rate down in August

  • November 10 2020 11:24:51

Unemployment rate down in August

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Unemployment rate down in August

Turkey's unemployment rate was 13.2% in August with a decrease of 0.8 percentage points year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Nov. 10. 

The number of unemployed youth aged 15 and over decreased by 456,000 to 4.2 million as of August compared to the same month last year, according to the institute. The youth unemployment rate aged between 15-24 years stood at 26.1% with 1.3 percentage point decrease, it added.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate also fell 1.0 percentage point to 15.7%, year-on-year in the month.

Meanwhile, the employment rate was recorded at 43.9% with 2.4 percentage point decrease year-on-year.

In July, the country's unemployment rate was 13.4%.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance minister following Albayrak's resignation

    Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance minister following Albayrak's resignation

  2. Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

    Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

  3. EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

    EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey marks Atatürk’s 82nd death anniversary

    Turkey marks Atatürk’s 82nd death anniversary

  5. Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fight in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fight in Nagorno-Karabakh
Recommended
Over 8.8 mln Turkish passengers use airline in Oct

Over 8.8 mln Turkish passengers use airline in Oct
Turkey’s defense fair SAHA Expo starts virtually

Turkey’s defense fair SAHA Expo starts virtually
European, Turkish banks loan wet wipes producer

European, Turkish banks loan wet wipes producer
Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140 mln export deal

Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140 mln export deal
Turkish Central Bank to decisively use all policy tools: Governor

Turkish Central Bank to decisively use all policy tools: Governor
Turkey dismisses central bank governor

Turkey dismisses central bank governor
WORLD Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65

Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65

Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died on Nov. 10, weeks after being infected by the coronavirus. He was 65.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate down in August

Unemployment rate down in August

Turkey's unemployment rate was 13.2% in August with a decrease of 0.8 percentage points year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Nov. 10. 
SPORTS F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

Formula 1 is returning to the Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers making their debut on Nov. 15. 