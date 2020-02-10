Unemployment rate at 13.3 pct in Nov

  • February 10 2020 10:30:00

Unemployment rate at 13.3 pct in Nov

ANKARA
Unemployment rate at 13.3 pct in Nov

Turkey's unemployment stood at 13.3. percent in November 2019, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Feb. 10.

November's figures showed a 0.1 percentage point fall compared to October 2019, when unemployment stood at 13.4 percent.

The rate for employment dropped by 0.9 percentage points and hit 45.6 percent, almost 28.17 million people, the data showed. 

"The number of unemployed persons aged 15 and over increased by 327,000 to 4.308 million persons in Turkey compared with the same period of the previous year," it noted.

The unemployment rate for people aged 15-64 increased one percentage points to 15.5 percent in the month on a yearly basis. The rate of unemployment, on the other hand, decreased by 0.9 percentage points and reached 50.2 percent.

Non-agricultural unemployment rate stood at 15.5 percent, showing a one percentage point rise year-on-year. 

Meanwhile, the rate of young unemployment, for people aged 15-24, increased by 0.9 percentage points and reached 24.5 percent. The rate of employment for the same age group hit 32.6 percent, showing a decrease of 0.7. percentage points.

TÜİK data also showed that the number of people, from the same age group, who neither work nor study reached 25.2 percent with a 0.9 percentage point increase.

The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.5 percentage points on an annual basis, falling to 52.5 percent in November last year, according to TÜİK.

The report also revealed that the number of women participating in the workforce went down 0.2 percentage points from the previous year to 33.9 percent.

With the new economic program, the Turkish government targets a 12.9 percent unemployment rate. The program estimates the unemployment rate will decrease gradually to hit 9.8% percent in 2022.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara slams Turkish Cypriot leader for remarks, Akıncı backs his words

    Ankara slams Turkish Cypriot leader for remarks, Akıncı backs his words

  2. Turkey showed it has Plan B in Syria: Minister

    Turkey showed it has Plan B in Syria: Minister

  3. Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

    Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

  4. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  5. Main opposition leader stresses five problems of Turkey at Istanbul congress

    Main opposition leader stresses five problems of Turkey at Istanbul congress
Recommended
Turkish airports serve almost 14 mln passengers

Turkish airports serve almost 14 mln passengers
Fees bank can charge clients reduced

Fees bank can charge clients reduced
$65 bln worth of properties sold in 2019

$65 bln worth of properties sold in 2019
Antalya hosts record number of foreign visitors in January

Antalya hosts record number of foreign visitors in January
Savings rise more than 25 percent in 2019

Savings rise more than 25 percent in 2019
Volkswagen best-selling car in Turkey in January

Volkswagen best-selling car in Turkey in January
WORLD Car bomb kills 4 civilians in Syrias Afrin

Car bomb kills 4 civilians in Syria's Afrin

At least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Afrin city of northwestern Syria on Feb. 10, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
ECONOMY Turkish airports serve almost 14 mln passengers

Turkish airports serve almost 14 mln passengers

Turkey’s airports served a total of 13.93 million passengers in January, a slight 0.8 percent decline from a year ago, data from the airports authority (DHMİ) have shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

The defending champion beats Kasımpaşa with three goals to extend its win streak to five games in the Süper Lig to climb up to the fifth spot, while leader Sivasspor fails to beat title hopeful Başakşehir in a home match