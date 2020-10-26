Underwater love cave offers romantic experience for couples

ANTALYA

An underwater cave, which has a heart-shaped entrance and is known as the “love cave” in the southern province of Antalya, attracts local and foreign diving enthusiasts.

Holidaymakers dive into the underwater part of the city’s iconic cliffs, which are 12 kilometers long and are 40 meters high, and have the opportunity to see the caves that have been formed throughout centuries.

The most striking among them is the heart-shaped cave whose entrance starts 10 meters below the cliffs in Lara region and has an air corridor.

Diving instructor Yusuf Öztürk organizes touristic diving tours to the spot called “love cave.”

“More couples prefer the spot because the heart-shaped entrance symbolizes love,” Öztürk said, noting that dives in the area are carried out with certified divers.

Ali Yardan, another professional diver, takes photographs of the tourists with his underwater camera in front of the cave, which turns into a turquoise color when the visibility distance is high.

Seeing the love cave for the first time, Zeynep Şahin said that she was happy to dive with her boyfriend, adding that diving was very fun.

Diving companies running under the auspices of the chamber in Antalya organize daily tours to the diving spots, whereas last year 100,000 tourists dove, thanks to the new attractions.