Underwater love cave offers romantic experience for couples

  • October 26 2020 07:00:00

Underwater love cave offers romantic experience for couples

ANTALYA
Underwater love cave offers romantic experience for couples

An underwater cave, which has a heart-shaped entrance and is known as the “love cave” in the southern province of Antalya, attracts local and foreign diving enthusiasts.

Holidaymakers dive into the underwater part of the city’s iconic cliffs, which are 12 kilometers long and are 40 meters high, and have the opportunity to see the caves that have been formed throughout centuries.

The most striking among them is the heart-shaped cave whose entrance starts 10 meters below the cliffs in Lara region and has an air corridor.

Diving instructor Yusuf Öztürk organizes touristic diving tours to the spot called “love cave.”

“More couples prefer the spot because the heart-shaped entrance symbolizes love,” Öztürk said, noting that dives in the area are carried out with certified divers.

Ali Yardan, another professional diver, takes photographs of the tourists with his underwater camera in front of the cave, which turns into a turquoise color when the visibility distance is high.

Seeing the love cave for the first time, Zeynep Şahin said that she was happy to dive with her boyfriend, adding that diving was very fun.

Diving companies running under the auspices of the chamber in Antalya organize daily tours to the diving spots, whereas last year 100,000 tourists dove, thanks to the new attractions.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

    We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

  2. Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

    Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

  3. Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

    Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

  4. Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

    Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

  5. Virus vaccine may be applied in Turkey in December, says health minister

    Virus vaccine may be applied in Turkey in December, says health minister
Recommended
Show goes on for Olivier Awards, even with UK theaters shut

Show goes on for Olivier Awards, even with UK theaters shut
Friendship between lion, tiger amazes visitors in wildlife park

Friendship between lion, tiger amazes visitors in wildlife park
Project to introduce Latmos rock paintings to world

Project to introduce Latmos rock paintings to world
Masks, plexiglass and puppets: Atlanta takes opera to COVID circus

Masks, plexiglass and puppets: Atlanta takes opera to COVID circus

Da Vinci Code author says Istanbul is his favorite city in world

Da Vinci Code author says Istanbul is his favorite city in world
Blue-tailed nightingale spotted in Turkey for fourth time

Blue-tailed nightingale spotted in Turkey for fourth time
WORLD Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko defied an ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Oct. 25, challenging his opponents to make good on their threat to paralyze the country with a national strike.
ECONOMY Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey plans to establish foreign logistics centers in strategic regions in Africa, the Americas, Europe, Russia and the Far East, said the country's top trade official on Oct. 25.
SPORTS Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lost to Gaziantep Basketbol 86-90 in the matchday five of the ING Basketball Süper Lig on Oct. 25.