Underground lake returns to Cennet Cave after years of drought

MERSİN

A subterranean lake has reemerged inside the Cennet Cave in southern Türkiye after a 13-year absence, following renewed rainfall that has revived its long-dormant water source.

Located in the Silifke district of Mersin province, the cave — widely regarded as one of the country’s most significant geological formations — had dried up due to prolonged periods of insufficient precipitation.

Formed through the gradual erosion of Miocene-era limestone layers over thousands of years, the site also holds a place in mythology, where it is believed to have witnessed the legendary battle between Zeus and the monster Typhon.

Local officials say the recent return of water marks a notable natural recovery.

İrfan Aydın, head of the Narlıkuyu neighborhood, said the cave’s underground spring had remained inactive for more than a decade before being reactivated by this year’s rainfall.

“The cave is accessed by descending 452 steps. At the base, there is a large underground waterfall and a natural water source,” Aydın said.

“For 13 years, the spring had ceased to flow due to drought. This year, however, heavy rains triggered a remarkable resurgence, and the cave is now filled with water up to nearly half its depth.”

He added that the spring appears to be flowing once again from the same rock formations where it had previously emerged, restoring the cave to conditions last observed more than a decade ago.

The Cennet formation is part of the “Cennet-Cehennem” karst sinkhole system. The Cennet (Heaven) sinkhole measures approximately 250 meters in length, 110 meter in width and about 70 meters in depth, making it one of Turkiye’s largest accessible dolines.

Visitors can now descend into the cave and witness the renewed water formation firsthand.

Inside Cennet sinkhole, visitors encounter a partially preserved 5th-century Byzantine church, believed to have been dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

A deeper adjacent sinkhole known as “Cehennem” (Hell) reaches roughly 120-130 meters in depth but cannot be entered due to its steep, vertical walls.

According to data from the Mersin Governor’s Office and the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the site drew approximately 500,000 visitors in 2025. The return of the underground lake is expected to further boost interest in the area, which is already known for its dramatic geological features and cultural significance.