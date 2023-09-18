‘Under Two Suns’ at Odunpazarı Museum

ISTANBUL
Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM), located in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir, has kicked off the new art season with a selection of works from the collection of businessman Erol Tabanca, the founder of the museum.

As an exploration of mythological and speculative horizons opened up by the prospect of two suns in the sky, “Under Two Suns” offers a journey through refractions of light and shadows.

Curated by Aslı Seven, the exhibition is showcasing works produced in a range of media, including painting, photography, sculpture, video and installation.

The exhibition presents constellations of works investigating color, shadow and background-figure relationships as the main ingredients of compositions seeking to capture the very fleeting essence of color perception, in appreciation of the landscape genre or those where physical light becomes a metaphor for inner light.

Exploring the aesthetic possibilities surrounding mimicry as a biological and cultural impulse, the exhibition features artworks by 45 Turkish and international artists, such as Abidin Dino, Azade Köker, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu, Erol Akyavaş, Etel Adnan, Fikret Mualla, Guido Casaretto, Haluk Akakçe, Hüsamettin Koçan, İlhan Koman, İnci Eviner, Mehmet Güleryüz, Mübin Orhon, Nejad Melih Devrim, Nejat Satı, Nuri Abaç, Nuri İyem and Taner Ceylan.

“Under Two Suns” showcases an imaginative hypothesis and proposes the idea of two suns as a new way to look at works of art through the shifting perspective of an inverted relationship with the sun in which the source of all light, life and wisdom becomes a potentially threatening force, a darker sun or too much of a sun.

In this sense, the exhibition narrates this apocalyptic sublime of a scorched Earth under changing climate conditions, which may also reveal the glowing beams of a re-enchantment of nature.

“Under Two Suns” can be visited until July 28, 2024.

Odunpazarı Museum, Türkiye,

