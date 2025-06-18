Under Israeli attack, Iran has 'legitimate' right to self-defense: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Iran has the "legitimate" right to defend itself in the face of Israel's ongoing bombing campaign.

"It is a very natural, legitimate and legal right for Iran to defend itself against Israel's banditry and state terrorism," Erdoğan told a weekly meeting in parliament on June 18.

His remarks came amid tensions in the Middle East that soared when Israel began unprecedented airstrikes targeting Iran on June 13. In retaliation, Iran has launched several counterattacks.

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has long surpassed the tyrant Hitler in the crime of genocide. We hope their fates will not be the same," he said.

"We are doing everything we can to stop this inhumane aggression against Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and our neighbor Iran."

Addressing concerns over regional stability, Erdoğan gave assurances that Türkiye is staying vigilant.

"We are closely monitoring Israel’s terrorist attacks on Iran. All our institutions are on alert over the potential effects of these attacks on Türkiye," he said.

"Our nation can rest assured. The government is fully committed to safeguarding Türkiye’s interests, peace, unity and security. We have made and are making preparations for every possible negative development and scenario."

The president also underscored the human toll of Israel’s actions.

"The blood of massacred civilians, murdered babies and children is splattered not only on the hands and faces of those who support Israel’s arrogance, but also on those who remain silent," he stated.

Erdoğan also condemned the global inaction to the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

"In the face of aggression carried out before the eyes of humanity, the U.N., international organizations and states remain silent, while some even support this banditry," he said.

"Stopping Israel's aggression is essential for the world and humanity. All countries in our region, including our neighbor Iran, must learn the necessary lessons from these events."

The president also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to peace and diplomacy, pledging sustained engagement.

"Our fight to stop Israel’s aggression will continue. Our efforts to establish peace in the region will intensify," he said.

"We will not pause our diplomatic contacts and phone diplomacy. We will do everything possible to prevent a disaster that could affect everyone."

In a phone call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on June 17, Erdoğan accused Netanyahu of being "the biggest threat" to the Middle East region.

He vowed to "continue his efforts to end the spiral of violence," according to the presidency.

Since the weekend, Erdoğan has been engaged in intense diplomacy, speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a bid to halt the conflict.