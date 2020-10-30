Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor

  • October 30 2020 12:13:00

Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor

ISTANBUL
Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor

Fenerbahçe, buoyed by an administrative move mid-week, will play Antalyaspor on Nov. 2 in Week 7 of the Turkish Süper Lig.

Emre Belözoğlu, a former Fenerbahçe and Turkish international player, will watch his first game as the Istanbul’s club’s sporting director after being appointed to the post on Oct. 28.

“It is the dream of every player to wear the shirt of his favorite team and say goodbye to football with the team’s jersey. I am very happy and proud of this,” Belözoğlu said in a news conference.

“We want Fenerbahçe fans to believe in and trust us. We need your support,” he added.

Belözoğlu, who started playing football in Galatasaray’s youth team, scored 79 goals and made 85 assists in 720 club appearances in his career. He won the Turkish league on six occasions — four times with Galatasaray (1997-2000) and twice with Fenerbahçe in 2011 and 2014.

The 40-year-old was also a member of the Galatasaray squad that claimed the UEFA Cup in 2000.

He made 101 appearances for the Turkish national side, scoring nine goals, and was part of the famous team that won the bronze medal at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Belözoğlu, a former Inter Milan and Newcastle United midfielder, hanged up his boots in August when he was a captain for Fenerbahçe.

He was actively involved in Fenerbahçe’s pre-season preparations, reportedly stepping in to convince some of the 18 players signed by the club in the transfer season.

The club has made a solid start to the season, gathering 14 points in six games with four wins and two draws.

Last week’s 3-1 win against Trabzonspor gave the fans hope that Fenerbahçe may claim this season the league trophy ahead of its city rivals Galatasaray and Beşiktaş.

Coach Erol Bulut is aware that it is essential to end the club’s six-year league title drought.

“My initial target is to become successful in the league, and the cup,” Bulut told reporters mid-week.

“After that, we want to be in the Champions League and succeed there with the help of new signings, but today we must focus on the task at hand. And that is to claim the title at the end of the season.”

Galatasaray, which returned to winning ways last weekend following a draw and two losses, will host Ankaragücü at home on Oct. 31.

League leader Alanyaspor, one of the two unbeaten teams in the league along with Fenerbahçe, will travel to Göztepe the same day, also when Gençlerbirliği takes on Gaziantep at home.

Beşiktaş hosts Malatyaspor, Başakşehir visits Konyaspor and Rizespor plays Kayserispor at home in games that will be held on Nov. 1.

Hatayspor, which has been hit with several coronavirus cases, is scheduled to play Sivasspor on Nov. 2.

The Süper Lig games are taking place with a limited number of fans allowed in boxes and under strict measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

With 21 teams in the league after the lifting of relegation last season, Denizlispor will have a bye week.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts Turkey's Aegean region

    Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts Turkey's Aegean region

  2. Ex-premier Mesut Yılmaz passes away at age 73

    Ex-premier Mesut Yılmaz passes away at age 73

  3. Putin favors Turkey's participation in OSCE Minsk Group

    Putin favors Turkey's participation in OSCE Minsk Group

  4. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  5. Turkish-made engine to power country's UAVs

    Turkish-made engine to power country's UAVs
Recommended
Fenerbahçe Beko beat Maccabi Playtika in Israel

Fenerbahçe Beko beat Maccabi Playtika in Israel

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Başaksehir eye PSG game, playing without fear to be key

Başaksehir eye PSG game, playing without fear to be key
Beşiktaş end 3-match winless run in Denizli

Beşiktaş end 3-match winless run in Denizli
Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı sets European record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı sets European record

Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig
WORLD Sample stowed from asteroid

Sample stowed from asteroid

NASA said on Oct. 29 its robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex was able to stow a rock and dust sample scooped up from the asteroid Bennu, after a flap that had wedged open put the mission at risk.
ECONOMY Turkey welcomes 9.5 mln foreign visitors in 9 months

Turkey welcomes 9.5 mln foreign visitors in 9 months

Turkey welcomed some 9.46 million foreign visitors during the first nine months of 2020, the country’s Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on Oct. 30. 
SPORTS Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor

Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor

Fenerbahçe, buoyed by an administrative move mid-week, will play Antalyaspor on Nov. 2 in Week 7 of the Turkish Süper Lig.