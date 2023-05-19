UN wants $100 bln to boost digitalisation in poor countries

UN wants $100 bln to boost digitalisation in poor countries

GENEVA
UN wants $100 bln to boost digitalisation in poor countries

The United Nations has demanded a tripling of pledges aimed at filling the global digitalisation gap, asking countries and the private sector to hike the funding to $100 billion by 2026.    

Around 2.7 billion people around the world were offline in 2022, according to data from the International Telecommunications Union, the UN’s telecoms agency.    

“The digital connectivity divide separating the least developed countries from the rest of the world is widening,” the ITU warned on May 17, launching an appeal for far more resources towards ensuring meaningful connectivity and digitalisation in the world’s least developed countries (LDCs).    

“Tech is at the top of the global agenda, but the benefits of digital technology are still out of reach for too many people,” ITU chief Doreen Bogdan-Martin said in a statement.    

“If we are serious about digitalising the world in a way that is meaningful and sustainable, we must take action to accelerate digital transformation for everyone.”    

The world’s 46 least developed countries are home to nearly one-third of the global offline population, the ITU said, lamenting that the internet is considered to be affordable in just two of those nations.    

To rectify the situation, the ITU launched the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition in September 2021.    

It is aimed at using public-private partnerships to help boost digitalisation in the world’s hardest-to-connect communities, including LDCs, and developing countries that are landlocked or small island states.    

That coalition began mobilising direct funding in February last year, and has so far raked in pledges of $30 billion, including $12 billion to bring LDCs online as quickly as possible, the ITU said.    

In its statement, the ITU said it was launching “a worldwide appeal calling to increase the value of pledges for digitalising the world from the current $30 billion to $100 billion by 2026”.

Economy, poor,

TÜRKIYE Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque

Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque

    Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque

  2. Erdoğan calls on Turks abroad to vote in runoff polls

    Erdoğan calls on Turks abroad to vote in runoff polls

  3. Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

    Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

  4. Xi says China, Central Asia must 'fully unleash' potential

    Xi says China, Central Asia must 'fully unleash' potential

  5. G7 leaders visit Hiroshima memorial in shadow of new threats

    G7 leaders visit Hiroshima memorial in shadow of new threats
Recommended
UK touts $22 bn in Japanese investment as Sunak visits Tokyo

UK touts $22 bn in Japanese investment as Sunak visits Tokyo
Türkiye’s external assets rise to $308 billion

Türkiye’s external assets rise to $308 billion
Inflation expectations decline in May

Inflation expectations decline in May
Tourism activity may pick up after elections

Tourism activity may pick up after elections
Property prices soar 133 percent in March

Property prices soar 133 percent in March
Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination

Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination
WORLD Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air defenses, which shot down 29 of them, officials said.

ECONOMY Inflation expectations decline in May

Inflation expectations decline in May

The end-year inflation expectations in the Central Bank’s latest survey of market participants eased from 37.77 in April to 37.17 percent in May.
SPORTS Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women workers who opened a workshop together to produce bocce balls after receiving relevant training as part of a project in the southern province of Burdur have received a massive order for 114,000 bocce balls from France.