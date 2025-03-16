UN to host key Cyprus summit in Geneva

UN to host key Cyprus summit in Geneva

ANKARA
UN to host key Cyprus summit in Geneva

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and his Greek Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Hristodulidis, will convene for an informal meeting hosted by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Geneva, with participation from the three guarantor countries: Türkiye, Greece, and the United Kingdom.

The two-day meeting will kick off on March 17.

Türkiye and Greece will be represented by their foreign ministers, Hakan Fidan and Yorgo Gerapetritis, respectively, and the U.K. by Minister of State for Europe and North America Stephen Doughty.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the meeting will focus on exchanging views on the Cyprus question in the forthcoming period.

“In this respect, the meeting does not constitute a ‘continuation of past negotiation processes’ or a ‘beginning of a new negotiation process’ in any way,” the sources underlined.

Turkish Cypriot President Tatar was in Ankara last week and held meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss the Geneva meeting.

Türkiye and the Turkish Cyprus recall that Greek Cyprus has twice rejected U.N.-led plans to create a new state and administration on the island in 2004 and 2017, respectively. They underline that there is a new reality on the island where two different nations live in two different states and a solution should be based on this.

Tatar declared in 2021 that they will no longer negotiate for the establishment of a federal state with Greek Cyprus, recalling that attempts to resolve the problem on the basis of U.N. parameters have not yielded results.

Tatar underlined that there are two different people and two different states on the island. He also stressed the need for the recognition of the rights of Turkish Cypriots, including sovereign equality and equal international status.

The decision to hold an expanded meeting was given during Guterres’ informal dinner with Tatar and Hristodulidis in New York in October 2024.

The divided island of Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite numerous diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was founded in 1983.

The Greek Cypriot Administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a U.N. plan to end the longstanding dispute.

UN, summit,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

    Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

  2. 'Terror-free Türkiye initiative' strengthens national unity: Erdoğan

    'Terror-free Türkiye initiative' strengthens national unity: Erdoğan

  3. Putin, Trump to discuss Ukraine Tuesday

    Putin, Trump to discuss Ukraine Tuesday

  4. TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting

    TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting

  5. Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson

    Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson
Recommended
Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen
Putin, Trump to discuss Ukraine Tuesday

Putin, Trump to discuss Ukraine Tuesday
TRNC President Tatar stresses realities of Cyprus ahead of UN meeting

TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting
Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 40

Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 40
US ramps up pressure on Houthis, puts Iran on notice

US ramps up pressure on Houthis, puts Iran on notice
S Korea opposition urges swift ruling on presidents fate

S Korea opposition urges swift ruling on president's fate
Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian energy site

Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian energy site
WORLD Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthi media said fresh U.S. strikes hit Yemen on Monday, after huge crowds gathered in the conflict-torn country to protest earlier bombings targeting the Iran-backed rebel group.

ECONOMY EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

The EU led the way on pledging aid for Syria on Monday at a donor drive in Brussels — but the call for funding to help the war-torn country after Bashar al-Assad's ouster risked falling short of last year as U.S. support dries up.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿