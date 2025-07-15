UN to host expanded Cyprus talks in New York

ANKARA

The leaders of Turkish Cyprus and Greek Cyprus, as well as guarantor states Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom, will come together at a 5+1 format meeting hosted by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on July 16 and 17 in New York, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

According to the sources, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot President Nikos Hristodulidis will meet at a meeting where Turkish and Greek foreign ministers, Hakan Fidan and Yorgo Gerapetridis. U.K. Minister of State for Europe and North America Stephen Doughty will also attend.

Guterres will chair the meetings that will focus on ways to deepen cooperation between the two communities on the divided island. The first meeting in this format took place in Geneva in March.

“The expanded informal meetings held in Geneva and to be held in New York do not constitute the continuation of the past negotiations or resumption of a new process,” the sources said.

Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials firmly reiterate that any talks for resolving the problem on the island should be based on a two-state solution, as they categorically reject the five-decades-old U.N. parameters for a bizonal and bicommunal federal solution to the issue.

Greek Cyprus twice rejected sharing power and government with the Turkish Cypriots in the U.N.-led 2004 and 2017 attempts to find a breakthrough.

The sources recalled that the sides discussed six main topics in Geneva, including the opening of new crossings, clearing the mines on the island, climate and environmental change, solar energy production in the U.N. Green Zone, restoration of cemeteries and establishing a technical committee on cooperation between the youth.

Some improvements were recorded in cooperation in climate and environmental changes, restoration of cemeteries and youth, the sources said, adding no progress was observed in the remaining issues due to Greek Cyprus' rejections.

All these issues will be evaluated in New York meetings, the sources said. The talks will start on July 16 with a dinner to be hosted by Guterres at the U.N. premises. On July 17, the parties will hold bilateral meetings before convening in the 5+1 format.