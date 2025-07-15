UN to host expanded Cyprus talks in New York

UN to host expanded Cyprus talks in New York

ANKARA
UN to host expanded Cyprus talks in New York

The leaders of Turkish Cyprus and Greek Cyprus, as well as guarantor states Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom, will come together at a 5+1 format meeting hosted by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on July 16 and 17 in New York, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

According to the sources, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot President Nikos Hristodulidis will meet at a meeting where Turkish and Greek foreign ministers, Hakan Fidan and Yorgo Gerapetridis. U.K. Minister of State for Europe and North America Stephen Doughty will also attend.

Guterres will chair the meetings that will focus on ways to deepen cooperation between the two communities on the divided island. The first meeting in this format took place in Geneva in March.

“The expanded informal meetings held in Geneva and to be held in New York do not constitute the continuation of the past negotiations or resumption of a new process,” the sources said.

Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials firmly reiterate that any talks for resolving the problem on the island should be based on a two-state solution, as they categorically reject the five-decades-old U.N. parameters for a bizonal and bicommunal federal solution to the issue. 

Greek Cyprus twice rejected sharing power and government with the Turkish Cypriots in the U.N.-led 2004 and 2017 attempts to find a breakthrough.

The sources recalled that the sides discussed six main topics in Geneva, including the opening of new crossings, clearing the mines on the island, climate and environmental change, solar energy production in the U.N. Green Zone, restoration of cemeteries and establishing a technical committee on cooperation between the youth.

Some improvements were recorded in cooperation in climate and environmental changes, restoration of cemeteries and youth, the sources said, adding no progress was observed in the remaining issues due to Greek Cyprus' rejections.

All these issues will be evaluated in New York meetings, the sources said. The talks will start on July 16 with a dinner to be hosted by Guterres at the U.N. premises. On July 17, the parties will hold bilateral meetings before convening in the 5+1 format.  

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine shouldnt target Moscow: Trump

Ukraine 'shouldn't target' Moscow: Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine 'shouldn't target' Moscow: Trump

    Ukraine 'shouldn't target' Moscow: Trump

  2. Divided EU leaves action against Israel on Gaza 'on table'

    Divided EU leaves action against Israel on Gaza 'on table'

  3. Turkish politics hail resistance to foiled coup

    Turkish politics hail resistance to foiled coup

  4. Erdoğan vows ‘new era’ for Türkiye on failed coup anniversary

    Erdoğan vows ‘new era’ for Türkiye on failed coup anniversary

  5. Nationwide tribute, ceremonies mark ninth year of 2016 coup attempt

    Nationwide tribute, ceremonies mark ninth year of 2016 coup attempt
Recommended
Ukraine shouldnt target Moscow: Trump

Ukraine 'shouldn't target' Moscow: Trump
Divided EU leaves action against Israel on Gaza on table

Divided EU leaves action against Israel on Gaza 'on table'
Aid cuts, misinformation threaten child vaccination progress: UN

Aid cuts, misinformation threaten child vaccination progress: UN
E Guinea lashes neo-colonial France at UN top court

E Guinea lashes 'neo-colonial' France at UN top court
Paraguay says will defend ties with Taiwan

Paraguay says will defend ties with Taiwan
Netanyahus coalition rattled over military draft law

Netanyahu's coalition rattled over military draft law
Drone attack shuts US-run oil field in Iraq’s north

Drone attack shuts US-run oil field in Iraq’s north
WORLD Ukraine shouldnt target Moscow: Trump

Ukraine 'shouldn't target' Moscow: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine should not target Moscow, after the Kremlin charged that a new U.S. plan to supply weapons to Kiev along with sanctions threats against Russia would delay peace efforts.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom decides to establish asset leasing company

Türk Telekom decides to establish asset leasing company

Türk Telekom has announced that its board of directors decided to establish an asset leasing company.  
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿