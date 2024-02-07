UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

GENEVA
UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

The United Nations appealed Wednesday for $4.1 billion to provide desperately needed aid to civilians in war-ravaged Sudan and those who have fled as refugees, warning the conflict had fuelled "epic suffering".

The brutal conflict that erupted in April last year has caused a humanitarian collapse and left over half of the country's population — around 25 million people — in need of assistance and protection.

"Ten months of conflict have robbed the people of Sudan of nearly everything - their safety, their homes and their livelihoods," United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

The war between Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed thousands, including between 10,000 and 15,000 in a single city in the western Darfur region, according to U.N. experts.

And the expanding fighting in Sudan has sparked rampant hunger with nearly 18 million people facing acute food insecurity.

The intense hostilities are meanwhile continuing to damage water supply networks and other critical civilian infrastructure, and left nearly three quarters of health facilities in conflict-affected states out of service.

At the same time, diseases like cholera, measles and malaria are spreading fast.

This coupled with soaring malnutrition rates has created a situation where at least one child dies every two hours in the sprawling Zamzam camp for displaced people in the western Darfur region, the Doctors Without Borders charity warned this week.

Amid widespread reports of gender-based violence, the war has also created one of the world's largest protection and displacement crises.

Nearly eight million people have fled their homes, including more than 1.5 million who have crossed into neighbouring countries, according to U.N. figures.

The U.N. and its partners said they needed $2.7 billion this year to reach 14.7 million people with desperately-needed aid inside the country.

"The generosity of donors helps us provide food and nutrition, shelter, clean water, and education for children, and to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and care for the survivors," Griffiths said.

"But last year's appeal was less than half funded. This year, we must do better and with a heightened sense of urgency."

The U.N. refugee agency U.N.HCR meanwhile said it needs another $1.4 billion to help nearly 2.7 million people — refugees and members of their host communities — across five of Sudan's neighbouring countries.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

    Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

  2. UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

    UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

  3. 'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine

    'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine

  4. 40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

    40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

  5. Over 20 killed in twin blasts on eve of Pakistan election

    Over 20 killed in twin blasts on eve of Pakistan election
Recommended
Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan
Massive Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine

'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine
Over 20 killed in twin blasts on eve of Pakistan election

Over 20 killed in twin blasts on eve of Pakistan election
Ankara expresses support for Gaza truce deal

Ankara expresses support for Gaza truce deal
Opposing Ukraine aid bill is playing into Putins hands: Biden

Opposing Ukraine aid bill is playing into Putin's hands: Biden
Saudi says no Israel ties without independent Palestinian state

Saudi says no Israel ties without independent Palestinian state
WORLD Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday to push for a ceasefire as the Gaza war enters its fifth month.
ECONOMY Mileis economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Milei's economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Argentine President Javier Milei was dealt a major setback in parliament Tuesday when his deeply controversial deregulatory reform package was prevented from advancing and sent back for a rewrite, legislators said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿