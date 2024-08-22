UN nuclear agency head to visit Russia's Kursk plant next week

VIENNA

This photographs shows a view of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in southern Ukraine on June 15, 2023.

U.N. nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi is set to visit Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant next week, according to an agency spokesperson's statement on Thursday.

The visit comes in the wake of Ukraine's recent surprise counteroffensive in the region.

"We can confirm (it's planned for) next week," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) spokesperson said, without providing additional details.

On Aug. 9, the IAEA urged both Russia and Ukraine to exercise "maximum restraint" to "avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences" as fighting approached the power plant.

Grossi stated that he was "personally in contact with the relevant authorities of both countries" and would "continue to update the international community as appropriate."

The Kursk nuclear power plant consists of six units. Two are currently in shutdown, two are fully operational, and two are under construction, according to IAEA information.

Two and a half years into the conflict, Ukraine launched an unprecedented cross-border assault on Aug. 6, catching Russia off guard and surprising even its close allies. Kiev claims to have captured dozens of settlements, prompting tens of thousands of Russian civilians to flee the area.

The IAEA has consistently warned about the risks posed to nuclear plants by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. On Saturday, the agency cautioned that the safety situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was "deteriorating" following a nearby drone strike.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, seized by Russian forces early in the war, has been the target of repeated attacks, with both sides accusing each other of carrying out these strikes. IAEA is concerned about nuclear safety in the region amid continued military operations.