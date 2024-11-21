UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan

ANKARA

Israel has killed more than 44,000 civilians in Gaza and left around 2 million Palestinians vulnerable in the face of mounting hunger and infectious diseases, the Turkish top diplomat has said, underlining that serious damage has been done to the global system due to the failure to stop the massacres.

“Our region, Palestine primarily, is under the pressure of Israel’s aggression, cruelty and war threats,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a parliamentary commission where his ministry’s 2025 budget is discussed.

Some 44,000 Palestinians were killed in Gaza and the West Bank and 3,000 civilians were killed in Lebanon due to ongoing Israeli attacks, Fidan said. “They are targeting Hamas and Hezbollah but their main goal is to force Palestinians to migrate.”

“UN-led international system suffered great damage. In this new era, not only international law but also humanity has been abandoned. Israel, with the confidence of impunity, has spread the cruelty from Palestine to Lebanon and other regional countries,” he stated.

The risk of a war between Israel and Iran is bigger, Fidan added.

Türkiye has not been silent against İsraeli attacks and stood with the Palestinians, the Turkish minister underlined.

“We are persistently continuing our diplomatic efforts to impose pressure on Israel,” Fidan said, informing that more countries are voicing the need for a two-state solution and recognizing Palestine as a state.

Türkiye has stopped trade with Israel in May and is initiating for an arms embargo on Israel at the U.N., he recalled.

“In this frame, a joint letter signed by 52 countries as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League was submitted the U.N. Secretary-General on Nov. 1. We’ll continue our works to this end,” Fidan told.

The minister said the only way to resolve this crisis is the creation of Palestine as an independent, sovereign state, on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.