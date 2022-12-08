UN Food Program publishes cookbook in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has published a cookbook, “Empowering Women through Cooking,” which contains recipes from foreign women living in several regions of Türkiye.

The book includes recipes taken from 59 women who came from different countries, currently reside in Türkiye’s various regions, and have different socio-economic statuses and backgrounds.

The book, published in Türkiye, met its authors and readers for the first time at the launch held in Istanbul.

“Türkiye is setting an example to the world by hosting the world’s largest refugee population with temporary and international protection status,” stated Parvathy Ramaswami, Türkiye representative of WFP.

“The book contains recipes and life stories of Syrian, Afghan, Pakistani and American women living in Türkiye and sharing their love for the country.”

“This book project is a great example of the power of food to unite people and how diversity can contribute to local cultures and cuisines,” Ramaswami said.