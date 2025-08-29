UN calls on Iran, Europeans to seize 30-day 'window of opportunity'

UN calls on Iran, Europeans to seize 30-day 'window of opportunity'

UNITED NATIONS
UN calls on Iran, Europeans to seize 30-day window of opportunity

The United Nations called Thursday on Iran and major powers to seize the momentum to strike a nuclear deal in the next 30 days before the reimposition of UN sanctions triggered by Europe.

"In the next 30 days, there is a window of opportunity to avoid any further escalation and find a way forward that serves peace," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Iran said Thursday the decision by European powers to trigger a mechanism reimposing sanctions under a moribund 2015 nuclear deal would undermine Tehran's cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

"This decision by the three European countries will seriously undermine the ongoing process of interaction and cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," the foreign ministry said in a statement, calling the move a "provocative and unnecessary escalation".

Britain, France and Germany — known as the E3 — triggered the so-called "snapback" mechanism after weeks of warnings, citing Iran's continued non-compliance with its commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The move took place just days after Iranian and European diplomats held talks in Geneva, the second since Israel and the United States attacked its nuclear facilities during a 12-day war between Iran and Israel this year.

In an earlier phone call with his European counterparts, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would respond "appropriately to this illegal and unjustified action ... in order to protect and guarantee its national rights and interests," according to a statement from his ministry.

He called on the three countries to "appropriately correct this wrong decision in the coming days".

While Araghchi did not specify what measures Iran might take, Tehran has previously warned that such a move could lead to the exclusion of the European powers from any future negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme.

On Wednesday Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that if the snapback was triggered, "the path of interaction that we have now opened with the International Atomic Energy Agency will also be completely affected and will probably stop".

He made the remarks following the return of IAEA inspectors to Iran to oversee fuel replacement operations at the key nuclear facility in Bushehr, in the country's southwest.

It was the first IAEA team to arrive since Iran suspended cooperation with the agency over the agency's failure to condemn the Israeli and US strikes.

Tehran has since said that future cooperation with the agency will take "a new form".

The 12-day war with Israel has also derailed nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington that had begun in April with the aim of reaching a deal to replace the failed 2015 accord.

The 2015 deal was torpedoed in 2018 when Donald Trump, during his first term as president, unilaterally withdrew the United States and slapped crippling sanctions on Iran.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

    Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

  2. Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

    Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

  3. Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

    Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

  4. Mendik Tepe sheds light on early Neolithic life in Türkiye

    Mendik Tepe sheds light on early Neolithic life in Türkiye

  5. Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success

    Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success
Recommended
Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection
EU top diplomat not optimistic on sanctioning Israel

EU top diplomat 'not optimistic' on sanctioning Israel
Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
Israel army says Gaza City now a dangerous combat zone

Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'
US senators visit to Taiwan ‘threat to sovereignty’: China

US senators' visit to Taiwan ‘threat to sovereignty’: China
Thailand’s Constitional Court dismisses Prime Minister

Thailand’s Constitional Court dismisses Prime Minister
Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’theres a terrible tragedy

Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’there's a terrible tragedy'
WORLD Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed that tariffs will remain in effect despite a federal appeals court ruling Friday that rejected his use of emergency powers to impose sweeping trade tariffs.

ECONOMY Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector in July totaled 479.2 billion Turkish liras ($11.84 billion), the country's banking watchdog said Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿