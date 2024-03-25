UN agency for Palestinians says barred from N Gaza aid deliveries

UN agency for Palestinians says barred from N Gaza aid deliveries

GAZA STRIP
UN agency for Palestinians says barred from N Gaza aid deliveries

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said on Sunday that Israel had definitively barred it from making aid deliveries in northern Gaza, where the threat of famine is highest.

"Despite the tragedy unfolding under our watch, the Israeli Authorities informed the U.N. that they will no longer approve any @UNRWA food convoys to the north," Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the agency, said on X.

"This is outrageous & makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man made famine."

Israel did not immediately respond Sunday to AFP's request for comment about Lazzarini's statement.

UNRWA director of communications Juliette Touma told AFP the decision had been relayed in a meeting with Israeli military officials on Sunday. It followed two denials in writing for convoy deliveries to the north last week.

No reason for the decision was given, Touma said.

Gaza faces dire humanitarian conditions as a result of Israel's war against Hamas that began nearly six months ago, triggered by Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Last week a U.N.-backed food security assessment warned that famine was projected to hit the north of Gaza by May unless there was urgent intervention.

UNRWA has not been able to deliver food to the north since Jan. 29, Touma said.

"The latest decision is another nail in the coffin" for efforts to get desperately needed aid to Gazans reeling from war, Touma said.

Martin Griffiths, head of the U.N. humanitarian coordination office, said on X on Sunday that UNRWA "is the beating heart of the humanitarian response in Gaza".

He added: "The decision to block its food convoys to the north only pushes thousands closer to famine. It must be revoked."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, said on X that blocking UNRWA aid deliveries was "in fact denying starving people the ability to survive".

Earlier Sunday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an end to the "non-stop nightmare" endured by Gaza's 2.4 million people in the territory's worst-ever war.

Israel has accused UNRWA staff members of participating in the Oct. 7 attack and called the agency "a front for Hamas".

Touma said Israeli authorities on Sunday also rejected a U.N. request to send a team to Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, where fighting has flared for almost a week, "to evacuate people who are injured".

The Oct. 7 attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli figures.

Israel's military campaign to eliminate Hamas has killed at least 32,226 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

blocked,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake
LATEST NEWS

  1. US bets on geothermal to become renewable powerhouse

    US bets on geothermal to become renewable powerhouse

  2. Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

    Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

  3. UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution

    UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution

  4. Brazil races to save flood victims as storm death toll rises

    Brazil races to save flood victims as storm death toll rises

  5. N Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un

    N Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un
Recommended
Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake
UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution

UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution
Brazil races to save flood victims as storm death toll rises

Brazil races to save flood victims as storm death toll rises
N Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un

N Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un
Japan, US discuss boosting military cooperation

Japan, US discuss boosting military cooperation
National day of mourning in Russia after concert hall massacre

National day of mourning in Russia after concert hall massacre
Kiev says 2 Russian ships hit in Crimea strikes

Kiev says 2 Russian ships hit in Crimea strikes
WORLD Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

At least five people were killed and an estimated 1,000 homes destroyed when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked flood-stricken northern Papua New Guinea, officials said Monday as disaster crews poured into the region.
ECONOMY US bets on geothermal to become renewable powerhouse

US bets on geothermal to become renewable powerhouse

Though geothermal represents only a tiny fraction of current U.S. energy production, several businesses and President Joe Biden's administration are betting on technological advances to make it a backbone of the green transition.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿