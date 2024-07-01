Ultra-orthodox Jews, police clash during protest in Jerusalem

Ultra-orthodox Jews, police clash during protest in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM
Ultra-orthodox Jews, police clash during protest in Jerusalem

Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem late on June 30 during a protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.

The landmark decision last week ordering the government to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men could lead to the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition as Israel wages war in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of men rallied in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood to protest the order. But after nightfall, the crowd made its way toward central Jerusalem and turned violent.

Israeli police said protesters threw rocks and attacked the car of an ultra-Orthodox Cabinet minister, pelting it with stones. Water cannons filled with skunk-scented water and police mounted on horses were used to disperse the crowd. But the demonstration was still not under control late on June 30.

Military service is compulsory for most Jewish men and women in Israel. But politically powerful ultra-Orthodox parties have won exemptions for their followers to skip military service and instead study in religious seminaries.

The long-standing arrangement has bred resentment among the broader public, a sentiment that has grown stronger during the eight-month war against Hamas. Over 600 soldiers have been killed in fighting, and tens of thousands of reservists have been activated, upending careers, businesses and lives.

Jews, protests,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

    Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

  2. New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

    New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

  3. IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

    IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

  4. Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

    Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

  5. Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors

    Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors
Recommended
Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report
New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum
Venezuelas Maduro says talks to resume with US

Venezuela's Maduro says talks to resume with US
Hungarys Orban visits Ukraine with aid tensions running high

Hungary's Orban visits Ukraine with aid tensions running high
Chinas Xi arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit, summit

China's Xi arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit, summit
Taliban told to include women in public life at UN talks

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
French left, Macron race to prevent far-right takeover

French left, Macron race to prevent far-right takeover
WORLD Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste could cut climate-warming emissions and end undernourishment for 153 million people globally, the OECD and the U.N.'s food agency said in a joint report Tuesday.
ECONOMY IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed four sustainability-linked loans in the total amount of $250 million to Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) of Türkiye and its three subsidiaries in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iraq.

SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿