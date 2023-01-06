UK’s only panda pair to return to China

EDINBURGH

It was supposed to be a match made in heaven that would produce a cub but after years of trying, Edinburgh Zoo said on Jan. 4 it is now sending its breeding pair of giant pandas back to China.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said it plans to give Yang Guang (Sunshine) and Tian Tian (Sweetie) a “giant farewell” at the zoo before their departure later this year.

“As the U.K.’s only giant pandas, they have been incredibly popular with visitors, which has helped to connect millions of people to nature as well as raising vital funds for wildlife conservation,” said RZSS chief executive David Field.

Yang Guang and Tian Tian arrived in Edinburgh in December 2011 as part of a 10-year arrangement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

The popular pair even had a special tartan created in their honor, in black, white and grey representing their fur, and red to symbolize China.

But it was soon clear the two were not eager to breed. Officials at the zoo failed in an attempt to artificially inseminate Tian Tian in 2013. Yang Guang was later castrated after being treated for testicular cancer.

Edinburgh Zoo said the Yang Guang and Tian Tian could leave the Scottish capital as early as the end of October 2023, two years after their loan was extended.

“By collaborating with partners in China and welcoming Yang Guang and Tian Tian to Scotland, we have had many successes for... the past 11 years in terms of technique exchanges, scientific research and public engagement,” Field said.