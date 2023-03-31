Ukrainian rock band to perform in Istanbul

Ukrainian rock band to perform in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Ukrainian rock band to perform in Istanbul

As part of its “Help for Ukraine” tour, the famous Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy will take the stage at Maximum UNIQ Open Air in Istanbul on June 11, with revenues from the concert to be used for helping children affected by the war, health institutions and the defenders of Ukraine.

Founded in 1994 in Lviv, Okean Elzy gave its first concerts in the Lviv Opera Theater in 1995. The band has released 11 albums and more than 20 singles.

Okean Elzy has one of the highest popularity ratings not only in Ukraine but also the love of many fans from Russia and other countries, which is quite phenomenal for a Ukrainian group, considering that all the lyrics are written in the Ukrainian language.

With its musical drive, combination of Ukrainian poetry, Slavic melodies and powerful European sound, Okean Elzy breaks down linguistic barriers and conquers listeners irrespective of geography. Their previous most wide-scale concert tour in 2006 was a massive success playing to audiences in North America, Western Europe, and Russia.

In 2010 Okean Elzy went on another worldwide tour supporting the “Dolce Vita” album.

The band gave its first aid concert on April 24 last year in the Kiev metro, which became a haven for thousands of people during Russia’s missile attacks on Kiev.

More than 22 countries participated in the telethon broadcast of the concert called “I will be good,” and with the aid of 9 million Grivna collected during the broadcast, medical equipment was purchased for hospitals in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia, where injured children were treated.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the leader of the band, Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, participated in the territorial defense of the Lviv Region. He continues to inspire and boost the morale of soldiers and the Ukrainian people by singing songs at train stations and on the streets.

TÜRKIYE Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

  2. Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

    Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

  3. İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

    İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

  4. Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

    Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

  5. First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time

    First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time
Recommended
Paulo Coelho shares photo of Turkish shepherd

Paulo Coelho shares photo of Turkish shepherd
‘Invisible Cities’ at Anna Laudel Istanbul

‘Invisible Cities’ at Anna Laudel Istanbul
Take your eyes off your mobile phone, says inventor

Take your eyes off your mobile phone, says inventor
Astronomers discover one of biggest black holes ever recorded

Astronomers discover one of biggest black holes ever recorded
Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled

Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled
Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour

Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour
WORLD Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia's security service arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release.

ECONOMY Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Vernon Hollingsworth grew up in Florida among his family’s orange trees, recently ravaged by a double whammy of disease and a hurricane that have sent juice prices spiraling and left farmers blinking in disbelief.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”