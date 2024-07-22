Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at Russian oil refinery

Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at Russian oil refinery

MOSCOW
Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at Russian oil refinery

A barrage of Ukrainian drones sparked a blaze overnight at an oil refinery and separately killed one person in southern Russia, officials in Russia and Ukraine said on Monday.

Kiev and Moscow have intensified fatal cross-border missile and drone attacks over recent months with both sides primarily targeting energy infrastructure.

Authorities in the Russian Black Sea town of Tuapse in the Krasnodar region said debris from one downed drone sparked a fire at an oil refinery.

The governor of Russia's southern Belgorod region meanwhile said one person driving a tractor was killed by a Ukrainian drone and his wife had been injured.

A source in the Ukrainian defense sector said drones linked to the defense Intelligence of Ukraine were behind the oil refinery attack and that the facility was operated by Russian state energy giant Rosneft.

"The extent of the damage to the aggressor state's military-industrial complex is currently being clarified," the source said in written comments.

Russia its forces had downed 75 Ukrainian drones overnight, with nearly 50 destroyed over the southern Rostov region.

Air defense systems intercepted 47 drones over Rostov, 17 over the Black and Azov seas and 11 in other areas including one over the frontier region of Belgorod, the defense ministry said.

Russia almost daily announces the interception of Ukrainian drones which Kiev says are a response to Russian attacks aimed at military and civilian targets since Moscow launched its special military operation in February 2022.

Ukraine meanwhile said its forces had downed 16 Russian drones overnight.

war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

    War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

  2. Erdoğan urges friendly relations with neighbors

    Erdoğan urges friendly relations with neighbors

  3. Germany bans 'Hezbollah, Iran-linked' Islamist group

    Germany bans 'Hezbollah, Iran-linked' Islamist group

  4. Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

    Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

  5. German school in Ankara halts Turkish student admissions

    German school in Ankara halts Turkish student admissions
Recommended
War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN
Germany bans Hezbollah, Iran-linked Islamist group

Germany bans 'Hezbollah, Iran-linked' Islamist group
Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

July 22 sets new record for hottest day globally: EU climate monitor

July 22 sets new record for hottest day globally: EU climate monitor
US announces Sudan ceasefire talks

US announces Sudan ceasefire talks
Chinas FM discusses peace plans with Ukraine counterpart

China's FM discusses peace plans with Ukraine counterpart

US Senator Menendez to resign after corruption conviction

US Senator Menendez to resign after corruption conviction
WORLD War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

Conflict, economic turbulence and extreme weather scuppered efforts to curb hunger last year, with around nine percent of the world's population affected, U.N. agencies said on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿