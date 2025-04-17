Ukraine’s Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war

PARIS
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) arrives to welcome US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (3L), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2R) and France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot before a meeting at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on April 17, 2025.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Paris on Thursday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron about crafting a Ukraine ceasefire, as Washington and Europe seek common ground on ending the fighting.

Top Ukrainian officials were also in the French capital to talk with European and U.S. delegations, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff said, without saying precisely who they were meeting.

The latest diplomatic initiative comes as US President Donald Trump's push for a ceasefire has yet to bear fruit despite his pledges to quickly end the war.

Zelensky himself urged the allies meeting in Paris to lean on Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

"Russia uses every day and every night to kill. We must put pressure on the killers... to end this war and guarantee a lasting peace," Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the Paris meeting.

"Unfortunately we see from Europeans a focus on continuing the war," he said.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff arrived at the Elysee palace on Thursday morning.

Witkoff and Rubio were then to meet Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, as well as Britain's and Germany's national security advisors, the French presidency said.

Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, had arrived in Paris mid-morning with Rubio.

Russia's recent deadly strikes in Ukraine, including in the cities of Sumy and Kryvyi Rig, show how the war is taking a hefty toll despite a series of diplomatic efforts.

Late on April 16, a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed three people, including a young girl, authorities said.

On April 13, a Russian ballistic missile killed at least 35 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Macron has taken the lead in seeking to forge a coordinated European response to defending Ukraine, both during the current conflict and in its eventual aftermath after Trump shocked the world by opening direct talks with Russia.

Britain and France are spearheading discussions among a "coalition of the willing" of 30 countries looking to shore up any deal Trump might strike with a "reassurance force."

On Thursday, Macron's office said the purpose of the Paris talks was to "review progress on peace negotiations aimed at ending the Russian aggression in Ukraine."

Yermak said he and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga as well as Defence Minister Rustem Umerov were in Paris to meet officials from France, Germany, Britain and the United States.

The parties would discuss a potential full ceasefire, the involvement of international peacekeepers, and the development of Ukraine's security framework, Ukraine's foreign ministry said.

Witkoff said this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin was open to "permanent peace", after talks with the Kremlin chief in Saint Petersburg on April 11, their third meeting since Trump took office.

Witkoff said during a Fox News interview broadcast April 14 that he saw a peace deal "emerging".

Putin last month rejected a US proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire, after Kyiv gave its backing to the idea.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament speaker says Gaza not for sale, denounces Israeli genocide

Parliament speaker says Gaza 'not for sale', denounces Israeli 'genocide'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament speaker says Gaza 'not for sale', denounces Israeli 'genocide'

    Parliament speaker says Gaza 'not for sale', denounces Israeli 'genocide'

  2. Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival

    Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival

  3. Erdoğan rejects plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza

    Erdoğan rejects plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza

  4. Turkish embassy 'follows' incorrect Atatürk depiction in Canada school

    Turkish embassy 'follows' incorrect Atatürk depiction in Canada school

  5. Trial opens for students, journalists over protests

    Trial opens for students, journalists over protests
Recommended
Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of worlds arable land

Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of world's arable land
Hamas official says group against any partial Gaza deal

Hamas official says group against any 'partial' Gaza deal
US sets conditions for normalization with Damascus: Report

US sets conditions for normalization with Damascus: Report
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican

Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican
Two killed as police officers son opens fire at US university

Two killed as police officer's son opens fire at US university
Spring snow storm wreaks deadly havoc in the Alps

Spring snow storm wreaks deadly havoc in the Alps
First US refugee scientists to arrive in France in weeks

First US 'refugee scientists' to arrive in France in weeks
WORLD Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of worlds arable land

Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of world's arable land

Up to 17 percent of cropland worldwide is contaminated with at least one type of toxic heavy metal, posing health risks to up to 1.4 billion people, scientists have warned.
ECONOMY Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has reiterated the government’s commitment to the disinflation program, saying that inflation will continue to decline.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿