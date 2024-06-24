Ukraine won’t seek ‘discount’ on EU rules

KIEV
Ukraine’s top official for Europe says the war-torn country is on an “irreversible” course of Western integration after the European Union agreed to formally start entry negotiations this week.

The decision to launch accession talks this week is a “big day” for her country, Olga Stefanishyna, the deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, said.

“This is the utmost will of the Ukrainian people. And this is the irreversibility. And you’ve seen Ukrainians stand up for their choice,” Stefanishyna said, speaking in Kiev on June 23.

It was her first interview since being appointed chief negotiator for EU accession.

EU member countries agreed on June 21 to start entry talks with Ukraine and Moldova, overcoming vocal opposition from Hungary which takes over the EU’s rotating presidency on July 1. The process of joining varies for each country but could take years.

Stefanishyna will head the opening of the accession talks in Luxembourg today, joined by several top government officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to give a speech at the launch ceremony, but Stefanishyna did not elaborate whether he would do so in person or online.

A survey of opinion polling by the European Parliament earlier this year suggested that EU citizens broadly back Ukraine’s membership bid but are less supportive of fast-tracking the process.

Ukraine, Stefanishyna said, was not seeking special treatment.

“Ukraine is moving fast,” she said, “without skipping any elements of the process [and] without asking [for] any discount.”

