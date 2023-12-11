Ukraine warns of ‘consequences' if EU split on bid

Ukraine warns of ‘consequences' if EU split on bid

KIEV
Ukraine warns of ‘consequences if EU split on bid

Ukraine's foreign minister warned European Union leaders yesterday that if they fail to agree to open membership talks with Kiev at their summit this week it will have "devastating consequences."

"I cannot imagine," Dmytro Kuleba told reporters in Brussels "I don't even want to talk about the devastating consequences that will occur shall the Council fail to make this decision."

Kuleba was in Brussels to attend a meeting of EU foreign ministers ahead of Dec. 14's summit of European leaders, which is due to decide whether to open formal membership talks with Ukraine and other candidate countries.

Ukraine's hopes for formal negotiations have broad support in Europe, keen to demonstrate solidarity with Kiev amid the carnage unleashed by Russia's invasion, but Hungary has threatened to veto any decision this week.

"I hope that European unity will not be broken, because this isn't the moment to weaken our support to Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said ahead of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers.

The EU's 27 leaders will meet on Dec. 14 but Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Russia's closest friend in the bloc, is threatening to block billions in aid and delay EU membership talks for Kiev.

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen called Hungary's position "very, very deplorable."

"It is crucial that we keep on aiding Ukraine for as long as it's needed, and it's not only for the cause of Ukraine, but also for our own cause," she said.

European diplomats believe that Orban is stalling support for Ukraine to pressure Brussels to release billions of euros of EU support to Budapest frozen over a rule-of-law dispute.

"This shouldn't be a game of bargaining, but of course, in this situation, we need to find all channels possible which can aid in finding a conclusion," Valtonen said.

bid,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ‘has not a drop of water to waste,’ says Erdoğan

Türkiye ‘has not a drop of water to waste,’ says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ‘has not a drop of water to waste,’ says Erdoğan

    Türkiye ‘has not a drop of water to waste,’ says Erdoğan

  2. Italy, France, Germany call for EU sanctions on Hamas: Report

    Italy, France, Germany call for EU sanctions on Hamas: Report

  3. Türkiye ‘still seeking Eurofighter deal’ despite German reluctance

    Türkiye ‘still seeking Eurofighter deal’ despite German reluctance

  4. UN needs $46.4 billion for aid in 'bleak' 2024

    UN needs $46.4 billion for aid in 'bleak' 2024

  5. Türkiye, Greece up efforts on second bridge at İpsala

    Türkiye, Greece up efforts on second bridge at İpsala
Recommended
Italy, France, Germany call for EU sanctions on Hamas: Report

Italy, France, Germany call for EU sanctions on Hamas: Report
UN needs $46.4 billion for aid in bleak 2024

UN needs $46.4 billion for aid in 'bleak' 2024
US F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korea

US F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korea
Japan PM to sack key ministers over graft claims

Japan PM to sack key ministers over graft claims
Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers
Philippines summons Chinese envoy over sea confrontations

Philippines summons Chinese envoy over sea confrontations
WORLD Italy, France, Germany call for EU sanctions on Hamas: Report

Italy, France, Germany call for EU sanctions on Hamas: Report

In a joint letter to the European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrel, the top diplomats of Italy, France and Germany have called on the union to impose ad hoc sanctions against Hamas and its supporters, The Guardian has reported.
ECONOMY Minimum wage talks set to kick off

Minimum wage talks set to kick off

The commission, comprised of representatives from the government, employers' and labor unions, is set to hold the first round of talks on the minimum wage for millions of workers today.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.