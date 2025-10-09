Ukraine says Russian strikes kill three

KIEV
Russian strikes killed three people and wounded two in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, its military administration said.

The attacks came after Russia said Wednesday that momentum towards reaching a peace deal in Ukraine had largely vanished, following Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's presidential summit in Alaska, dimming hopes for a quick end to the three-and-a-half year war.

"Russia is attacking the communities of the region with dozens of strike UAVs and guided aerial bombs," Oleg Grygorov, the head of Sumy's regional military administration said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He confirmed three men were killed in the attacks and two people were wounded.

An attack by Ukrainian drones on Russia's Volgograd region caused fires at "fuel and energy facilities", Governor Andrey Bocharov said on Thursday.

Putin and Trump met at an air base in the Alaskan city of Anchorage in August, but failed to reach any kind of peace agreement to end the fighting.

Russia launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine in February 2022, describing it as a "special military operation" to demilitarise the country and prevent the expansion of NATO.

Kiev and its European allies have cast the war as an illegal land grab that has resulted in tens of thousands of civilian and military casualties and widespread destruction.

Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes since 2022, while Russia now occupies around a fifth of Ukrainian territory — much of it ravaged by fighting.


