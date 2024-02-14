Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

KIEV
Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine said Wednesday it had destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea, a key battleground of the nearly two-year war where Kiev's campaign has been building momentum.

While the frontline on land has remained static for over a year, Ukraine claims to have put Russia on the defensive in the Black Sea, an area vital for Ukrainian exports.

Its military said its forces together with military intelligence units had "destroyed" the "Caesar Kunikov" Russian landing ship off the coast of the Crimean peninsula.

A large ball of smoke and flames could be seen rising from what appeared to be a ship in footage posted by Ukrainian military intelligence.

"The enemy ship was attacked by Magura V5 maritime strike drones off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea near the city of Alupka," it said.

Moscow said it had downed six Ukrainian drones over the strategic body of water.

Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, has been extensively targeted by Ukrainian drones and missiles since it began its counteroffensive last summer.

Ukraine says its attacks have put a third of Russia's Black Sea warships out of action since the invasion began, as it seeks to protect its shipping routes and prevent attacks from the sea.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

    Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

  2. Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine

    Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine

  3. Israeli delegation departs Cairo as pressure mounts for Gaza ceasefire

    Israeli delegation departs Cairo as pressure mounts for Gaza ceasefire

  4. Indonesia votes for president with ex-general Subianto the favourite

    Indonesia votes for president with ex-general Subianto the favourite

  5. AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

    AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes
Recommended
Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine

Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine
Israeli delegation departs Cairo as pressure mounts for Gaza ceasefire

Israeli delegation departs Cairo as pressure mounts for Gaza ceasefire
Indonesia votes for president with ex-general Subianto the favourite

Indonesia votes for president with ex-general Subianto the favourite
Republicans impeach US homeland security chief over border crisis

Republicans impeach US homeland security chief over border crisis
North Korea fires several cruise missiles off east coast

North Korea fires several cruise missiles off east coast
Police use tear gas against Indian farmers marching to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices

Police use tear gas against Indian farmers marching to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices
WORLD Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine said Wednesday it had destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea, a key battleground of the nearly two-year war where Kiev's campaign has been building momentum.
ECONOMY AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

Tech giants including Meta, Microsoft, Google and OpenAI are working on a pact to jointly crack down on AI content intended to deceive voters ahead of crucial elections around the world this year, companies involved said Tuesday.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿