Ukraine says destroyed army transport plane in Russia

Ukraine says destroyed army transport plane in Russia

KIEV
Ukraine says destroyed army transport plane in Russia

Kiev said on Oct. 14 its forces had destroyed a Russian military transport plane stationed at an airfield deep inside Russian territory over the weekend, the latest Ukrainian claim of an attack behind Moscow's lines.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks inside Russian territory in recent months, targeting military sites and energy facilities, aiming to upend Russian military logistics.

Kiev's military intelligence agency said it had destroyed the Tu-134 transport aircraft overnight between Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 at a military airfield in the Orenburg region, which lies around 1,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

"These Soviet-built airplanes are used mainly to transport leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry," the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on social media.

The agency posted footage of what Ukraine said was an arson attack, showing a blaze burning inside an aircraft, but it did not provide details of how the alleged attack was carried out.

There was no immediate comment on the specific claims from Moscow.

Since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has detained hundreds of people for alleged sabotage and arson attacks on military, railway and other infrastructure sites.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have re-captured a tiny village in southern Ukraine that Kiev managed to take back during its summer counteroffensive last year, the Russian Defense Ministry said yesterday.

Levadne, in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, was home to just a handful of people before Moscow's full-scale military assault began in February 2022 and lies on the southern front line.

It was one of seven villages the Ukrainian army managed to wrest from Moscow in the area last June during a mostly failed counteroffensive, and sits just southwest of the Ukrainian-held stronghold of Velyka Novosilka.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

    Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

  2. Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

    Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

  3. US, Philippines launch war games

    US, Philippines launch war games

  4. Israel distances itself from US, says to hit back at Iran based on 'national interest'

    Israel distances itself from US, says to hit back at Iran based on 'national interest'

  5. Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline

    Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline
Recommended
Italian PM hails courageous Albania migrant deal

Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal
US, Philippines launch war games

US, Philippines launch war games

Israel distances itself from US, says to hit back at Iran based on national interest

Israel distances itself from US, says to hit back at Iran based on 'national interest'
North Korea blows up roads connecting it to the South

North Korea blows up roads connecting it to the South
Trudeau slams India as tensions soar over Sikh separatists murder

Trudeau slams India as tensions soar over Sikh separatist's murder
Israel strikes Lebanon after Netanyahu vows no mercy for Hezbollah

Israel strikes Lebanon after Netanyahu vows no mercy for Hezbollah
Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things
WORLD Italian PM hails courageous Albania migrant deal

Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday hailed a controversial deal to send migrants for processing in Albania as "courageous," saying Rome was setting a "good example" for other countries.
ECONOMY Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Demand for crude steel in Türkiye is expected to decline by 5.5 percent in 2024, compared with the previous year to 36 million tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿