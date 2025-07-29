Ukraine says at least 20 killed in Russian strikes

Ukrainian servicemen of the 59th brigade mobile air defence unit fire a Soviet made ZU-23 anti-aircraft twin autocannon towards a Russian drone from a sunflower field, during an air attack near Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region on July 19, 2025,

At least 20 people were killed and more than 40 wounded in overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine, regional officials said on Tuesday.

Russia carried out eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, hitting a prison, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the military administration.

"16 people were killed, 35 were wounded," he said on Telegram, adding that the premises were destroyed and that nearby houses were damaged.

People were also killed and more wounded in attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional government officials.

A missile strike on the city of Kamyanske killed two people, wounded five and damaged a hospital, Sergiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration said on Telegram.

Another person was killed and several wounded in an attack on the region's Synelnykivsky district, he said.

In a separate attack on Velykomykhaylivska, Monday night, a "75-year-old woman was killed. A 68-year-old man was wounded. A private house was damaged," he posted on Telegram.

In southern Russia, a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person, the region's acting governor said Tuesday.

"A car was damaged on Ostrovsky Street. Unfortunately, the driver who was in it died," Yuri Slyusar, acting governor of the Rostov region, said in a post on Telegram.

Kiev has been trying to repel Russia's summer offensive, which has made fresh advances into areas largely spared since the start of the offensive in 2022.

Over the weekend, the Russian army said its forces had "liberated the settlement of Maliyevka" in Dnipropetrovsk, weeks after it seized the first village in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday issued Moscow a deadline of "about 10 or 12 days" to end the conflict in Ukraine, or face tough sanctions.

