Ukraine 'ready' to work with US on plan to end war

Ukraine 'ready' to work with US on plan to end war

KIEV
Ukraine ready to work with US on plan to end war

Ukraine is ready to work with the United States to develop a plan to end the war with Russia, Kiev said on Nov. 20, after Washington officially presented a "draft plan" to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Neither side has divulged details of the proposal. Zelensky's office said he expected to discuss the points with Trump in the coming days.

 

Russia's army occupies around a fifth of the country, much of it ravaged by years of fighting.

The Kremlin claims to have annexed five Ukrainian regions, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in 2022 and Crimea in 2014.

Moscow has previously demanded that Ukraine completely withdraw its troops from the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, in exchange for freezing the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Ukraine has said it will never recognize Russian control over its land, but has conceded it might be forced to get it back through diplomatic means.

Ceding territory in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that Ukraine still controls could leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attacks by Russia.

"It is a matter of our country's survival," Zelensky said recently.

 

 

Confirming on Nov. 20 that it had received the plan, Ukraine said the United States had told it the proposal "could invigorate diplomacy."

The statement from Zelensky's office did not contain details or an assessment of the proposal, saying only that it had agreed with Washington "to ensure a dignified end to the war."

The Ukrainian leader had met senior U.S. army officials in Kiev on Nov. 20.

The Kremlin said it had nothing to say when asked about the reports.

The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said any peace settlement must have the agreement of both Kiev and Brussels.

"We have to understand that in this war, there is one aggressor and one victim. So we haven't heard of any concessions on the Russian side," she added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sefa Çakırs solo exhibition I Closed the Door from the Outside opens at Vision Art Platform

Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

    Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

  2. Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

    Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

  3. Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

    Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

  4. Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

    Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

  5. UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise

    UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise
Recommended
Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in
Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war
Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime
UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise

UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise
Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory
Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria
Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry

Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry
WORLD Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Months of sniping melted away Friday as New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting -- promising to set aside their feud and cooperate on the city's future.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿