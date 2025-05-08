Ukraine ratifies mineral deal with US

Ukraine ratifies mineral deal with US

KIEV
Ukraine ratifies mineral deal with US

Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday ratified a mineral and economic partnership deal signed with the United States last month, paving the way for joint investment in post-war reconstruction efforts.

Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Telegram that the Verkhovna Rada passed the agreement with 338 votes in favor and none opposed.

The deal, signed on April 30 in Washington, D.C., follows months of difficult negotiations and a heated Oval Office exchange in February between officials from both nations.

Under the agreement, Kiev and Washington will establish a joint investment fund, which will be partially financed by revenues from Ukraine’s natural resource extraction sector.

US, mineral deal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail
LATEST NEWS

  1. US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

    US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

  2. President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

    President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

  3. Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

    Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

  4. Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

    Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

  5. Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland

    Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland
Recommended
US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail
Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties
Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland

Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland
US-backed group seeks to take over Gaza aid distribution

US-backed group seeks to take over Gaza aid distribution
Pashinyan says there will be no war with Azerbaijan

Pashinyan says there will be no war with Azerbaijan
EU chief urges common European solution on migration as Merz visits

EU chief urges 'common European solution' on migration as Merz visits
Poland: Türkiye, China could mediate Ukraine peace if US withdraws

Poland: Türkiye, China could mediate Ukraine peace if US withdraws
WORLD US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

A federal judge in the U.S. state of Vermont on Friday ordered the release on bail of Turkish PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was controversially detained by immigration agents in late March.

ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿