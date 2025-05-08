Ukraine ratifies mineral deal with US

KIEV

Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday ratified a mineral and economic partnership deal signed with the United States last month, paving the way for joint investment in post-war reconstruction efforts.

Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Telegram that the Verkhovna Rada passed the agreement with 338 votes in favor and none opposed.

The deal, signed on April 30 in Washington, D.C., follows months of difficult negotiations and a heated Oval Office exchange in February between officials from both nations.

Under the agreement, Kiev and Washington will establish a joint investment fund, which will be partially financed by revenues from Ukraine’s natural resource extraction sector.