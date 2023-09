Ukraine military says village near Bakhmut 'liberated'

KIEV

Ukraine's armed forces Friday said they had retaken the village of Andriivka near the key frontline town of Bakhmut, a day after claims it had been 'liberated' were dubbed premature.

"The defence forces... liberated Andriivka in Donetsk region, inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and entrenched at the occupied frontiers," Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily operational update on Facebook.