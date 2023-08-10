Ukraine launches artworks owned by sanctioned Russians

Ukraine launches artworks owned by sanctioned Russians

LONDON
Ukraine launches artworks owned by sanctioned Russians

Ukraine has launched a searchable database of artworks recently owned by Russian nationals under Western sanctions amid the ongoing devastation of Ukraine by Russian forces.

According to a report in the Guardian, the database is managed by Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), which said in a statement that the aim of the tool was to “make it easier for virtuous art market participants to carry out sanctions checks and make it difficult for Russian oligarchs to sell such assets.”

A slew of wealthy Russians, many of them arts patrons, have been hit with economic sanctions by the European Union, the UK, and the U.S. intended to impede their ability to make or move money overseas since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2021. High-profile Russians named on Western sanction lists include Russia’s culture minister, Olga Lyubimova.

Oligarchs Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov - both prolific blue-chip collectors - are among the individuals sanctioned by the EU.

The new databases details the provenance, or history of ownership, of numerous prized artworks, including a portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol acquired by close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mikhail Fridman, and Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi, which was once owned by the billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev. Rybolovlev auctioned Salvator Mundi at Christie’s in 2017, where it sold for $450.3 million.

“Currently, the section contains information on more than 300 art objects,” the agency said. “Among their owners are Russian billionaire Viatcheslav Kantor, model Daria Zhukova, rapper Timur Yunusov (Timati) and other individuals who are under sanctions for directly supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

The NACP added that Russian oligarchs have come under intensified scrutiny since the beginning of the war given their penchant to “hide and launder their money through art objects.”

Painting, sculptures, artistic jewelry - this is exactly what is used as a loophole to circumvent sanctions,” the agency said.

“The ‘war and art’ section will contribute to the work on preventing the circumvention of sanctions, finding artistic assets of sanctioned Russians with the aim of their further freezing, confiscation and future transfer to Ukraine.”

WORLD Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at rally

Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at rally
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at rally

    Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at rally

  2. Ankara calls on Russia, Ukraine to end war

    Ankara calls on Russia, Ukraine to end war

  3. Maximum temperature human body can survive identified

    Maximum temperature human body can survive identified

  4. Swift and SZA lead MTV Video Music Award nominations

    Swift and SZA lead MTV Video Music Award nominations

  5. Los Angeles suffers as Hollywood strike hits 100 days

    Los Angeles suffers as Hollywood strike hits 100 days
Recommended
Unique architecture of Perinthos theater revealed

Unique architecture of Perinthos theater revealed
Los Angeles suffers as Hollywood strike hits 100 days

Los Angeles suffers as Hollywood strike hits 100 days
Swift and SZA lead MTV Video Music Award nominations

Swift and SZA lead MTV Video Music Award nominations
Maximum temperature human body can survive identified

Maximum temperature human body can survive identified
New York returns over 40 stolen antiquities to Italy

New York returns over 40 stolen antiquities to Italy
Bella Hadid says coming back after Lyme flare-up

Bella Hadid says coming back after Lyme flare-up
WORLD Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at rally

Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at rally

An Ecuadorian presidential candidate known for speaking up against cartels and corruption was shot and killed Wednesday at a political rally in the capital, amid a startling wave of gang-driven violence in the South American country.

ECONOMY Honda’s profits double on healthy global sales

Honda’s profits double on healthy global sales

Honda reported yesterday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favorable exchange rates.
SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.