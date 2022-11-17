Ukraine grain deal extended for 120 days: Erdoğan

Ukraine grain deal extended for 120 days: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Ukraine grain deal extended for 120 days: Erdoğan

An agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea will continue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced. 

"The agreement will remain in place for 120 days starting from 19 November 2022," Erdoğan tweeted. 

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and Russia's invasion of the country blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the United Nations and Türkiye brokered the deal in July.

On Wednesday, Erdoğan said at a press conference at the G20 summit in Indonesia: "I am of the opinion that it (the deal) will continue. There's no problem there."

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Ukraine grain deal extended for 120 days: Erdoğan

Ukraine grain deal extended for 120 days: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sweden changes constitution to beef up anti-terror law

    Sweden changes constitution to beef up anti-terror law

  2. Hollywood has moved on from drugs, say ‘Babylon’ stars

    Hollywood has moved on from drugs, say ‘Babylon’ stars

  3. Man exports over 30,000 rifles annually from Antalya

    Man exports over 30,000 rifles annually from Antalya

  4. Nigeria’s ancient Benin Bronze treasures go digital

    Nigeria’s ancient Benin Bronze treasures go digital

  5. Private sector’s external debt $161 bln

    Private sector’s external debt $161 bln
Recommended
Istanbul to welcome rainfall as dams dry up

Istanbul to welcome rainfall as dams dry up
Victims of synagogue attacks remembered in Istanbul

Victims of synagogue attacks remembered in Istanbul
1 mln students in vocational education centers: Ministry

1 mln students in vocational education centers: Ministry
Man exports over 30,000 rifles annually from Antalya

Man exports over 30,000 rifles annually from Antalya
Türkiye’s carbon emission to ‘peak by 2038’

Türkiye’s carbon emission to ‘peak by 2038’
Televangelist Oktar given over 8,000-year jail sentence

Televangelist Oktar given over 8,000-year jail sentence
WORLD Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate

Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate

A Russian billionaire under sanctions by the United States and Europe over his alleged ties to the Kremlin said Wednesday that he was not surprised by protests against his country at this year's U.N. climate talks, but insisted that Russia wants to remain engaged on the issue of global warming because it deeply affects the nation.

ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt $161 bln

Private sector’s external debt $161 bln

The Turkish private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad declined by $7.8 billion from the end of 2021 to $160.9 billion as of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

A football team consisting of 36 children with cerebral palsy using a walker has been established in Istanbul.