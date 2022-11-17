Ukraine grain deal extended for 120 days: Erdoğan

ANKARA

An agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea will continue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced.

"The agreement will remain in place for 120 days starting from 19 November 2022," Erdoğan tweeted.

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and Russia's invasion of the country blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the United Nations and Türkiye brokered the deal in July.

On Wednesday, Erdoğan said at a press conference at the G20 summit in Indonesia: "I am of the opinion that it (the deal) will continue. There's no problem there."