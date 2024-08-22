Ukraine civilians flee advancing Russian troops in east

MYRNOHRAD, Ukraine

A local resident rolls a bicycle past a burning private house a day after a missile attack in Myrnograd, Donetsk region, on Aug. 21, 2024.

Ukrainian civilians were seen fleeing areas near the front line on Wednesday as Russian troops continued to advance in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian military has captured several towns and villages in recent days despite its efforts to fend off a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the western Kursk region.

In Myrnograd, a town located less than ten kilometers (six miles) from the front line, residents reported intensified shelling finally prompted many to evacuate, more than two years after Russia initiated its full-scale invasion.

"I need to leave because the situation is really getting worse. Every day — not even every day, but every hour — is like an avalanche," said Maksym, a 40-year-old miner. A recent strike hit the apartment building where he lives, shattering the windows. "Thank God I wasn't home, but I decided to leave because life is precious," he said.

AFP journalists witnessed civilians watching as houses burned following Russian shelling. A partially destroyed residential building stood amidst debris, with a burnt-out car nearby. Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at another house struck in the attack, as the owner stood outside.

Russian forces are fighting to reach Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub five kilometers west of Myrnograd. Officials ordered families with children to evacuate Pokrovsk and nearby areas on Monday, noting that more than 50,000 people still reside there. Maksym expressed hope: "I'd like to believe so," when asked if he planned to return.

Galyna, 74, was assisting her granddaughter's move to central Ukraine, seeking safety from the conflict. "My granddaughter is scared. I feel sorry for the children," she said. Regional officials have established temporary shelters for displaced families with no alternative accommodations.

Russian claims of territorial gains continued, with the defense ministry announcing the capture of Zhelanne, a town located 20 kilometers southeast. Despite Moscow's assertion of annexing the industrial Donetsk region and others, none are fully under its control.

The Donetsk region has been a focal point of the Russia-Ukraine conflict since 2014 when Russian-backed separatists attempted to seize the Donbas region from Kiev.

Ukraine's parliament voted on Wednesday to join the International Criminal Court (ICC), aiming to hold Russia accountable for alleged war crimes.

Ukraine signed the Rome Statute that founded the court in 2000, but had not ratified it on fears Ukrainian soldiers could face prosecution.

In the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian military units contested Russia’s claim of capturing the town of New York, one of its strategic targets. Moscow’s defense ministry had announced its capture on Tuesday. Ukraine's cross-border incursion into Kursk, now in its third week, was intended to compel Moscow to redeploy troops from the front lines. Ukraine claims to have gained control of dozens of settlements and over 1,000 square kilometers of territory in this bold offensive.

However, the eastern front lines in Ukraine show little sign of respite. Russia thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian fighters to breach its western Bryansk region border, which adjoins the Kursk region. Regional governor Alexander Bogomaz stated on Telegram that FSB border guards halted the enemy fighters during a battle, describing the attackers as a "reconnaissance-sabotage group." The situation is now "under control," he added.

Both Ukraine and Russia launched overnight drone strikes targeting Kiev and Moscow, respectively. Russia reported destroying 45 UAVs, with 11 aimed at the Russian capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin remarked, "This is one of the largest ever attempts to attack Moscow with drones." Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force detected 72 aerial targets and shot down 50 UAVs and one missile, including some headed towards Kiev.