Ukraine accuses Russia of 'war crime' with military hospital strike

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'war crime' with military hospital strike

KIEV
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime with military hospital strike

Ukraine accused Russia of committing a "war crime" during its weekend attack on the city of Kharkiv, as the U.S.-backed ceasefire efforts continue to prove elusive.

Six strikes hit the northeastern border city overnight Saturday into Sunday, wounding personnel undergoing treatment at a military hospital and killing at least two people in a residential building, according to Ukrainian officials.

A spokesperson for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Dmytro Chubenko, confirmed two deaths and said another 30 people were wounded, including children.

According to the emergency medical services, the "massive attack" reduced one home to a fiery ruin and damaged other houses, office buildings, cars and garages.

The Ukrainian army said that a military hospital building and nearby residential buildings "were damaged by a Shahed drone".

"According to preliminary reports, there are casualties among the military personnel who were undergoing treatment at the medical centre," it added.

Kiev does not typically reveal information on military casualties and did not say how many soldiers were wounded.

It accused Russia of having carried out a "war crime" and "violating the norms of international humanitarian law".

'Real pressure'

 

The latest deadly strikes come as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration pushes for a speedy end to the more than three-year war, holding talks with both Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow has rejected a joint U.S.-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire, while Ukraine has accused Russia of dragging out talks with no intention of halting its offensive.

"For too long now, America's proposal for an unconditional ceasefire has been on the table without an adequate response from Russia," Zelensky said in his evening address on Saturday.

"There could already be a ceasefire if there was real pressure on Russia," he added, thanking those countries "who understand this" and have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.

Both Moscow and Kiev agreed to the concept of a Black Sea truce following talks with U.S. officials earlier this week, but Russia said the deal would not enter into force until the West lifted certain sanctions.

Rapprochement between Washington and Moscow since Trump's return to office and his threats to stop supporting Kiev have bolstered Russian President Vladimir Putin's confidence.

On the battlefield, his defence ministry claimed Saturday to have captured two Ukrainian villages: Shchebraki in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and Panteleimonivka in the eastern Donetsk region.

Putin has meanwhile called for a "transitional administration" as part of the peace process, reiterating his long-standing desire to oust Zelensky and install a more Moscow-friendly government in Kiev.

Putin, in power for 25 years and repeatedly elected in votes with no competition, has repeatedly questioned Zelensky's "legitimacy" as Ukrainian president, after his initial five-year mandate ended in May 2024.

Under Ukrainian law, elections are suspended during times of major military conflict, and Zelensky's domestic opponents have all said no ballots should be held until after the conflict.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump slams Putin’s proposal for transitional administration in Ukraine

Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine

    Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine

  2. Airbus seeks increased cooperation with Türkiye

    Airbus seeks increased cooperation with Türkiye

  3. CHP launches nationwide campaign for İmamoğlu's release, polls

    CHP launches nationwide campaign for İmamoğlu's release, polls

  4. Türkiye welcomes Eid holiday with prayers and festivities

    Türkiye welcomes Eid holiday with prayers and festivities

  5. Türkiye condemns Harvard's move over anti-Israel bias claims

    Türkiye condemns Harvard's move over anti-Israel bias claims
Recommended
Trump slams Putin’s proposal for transitional administration in Ukraine

Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine
Eid of sadness: Gaza marks Eid al-Fitr amid war and hunger

'Eid of sadness': Gaza marks Eid al-Fitr amid war and hunger
Maduro says 324 Venezuelans sent to El Salvador prison

Maduro says 324 Venezuelans sent to El Salvador prison
US ‘will ensure deterrence’ across Taiwan Strait

US ‘will ensure deterrence’ across Taiwan Strait
Gaza rescuers say children among 8 killed in Israeli strike

Gaza rescuers say children among 8 killed in Israeli strike
US VP urges Greenland to cut ties with Denmark, citing security concerns

US VP urges Greenland to cut ties with Denmark, citing security concerns
WORLD Trump slams Putin’s proposal for transitional administration in Ukraine

Trump slams Putin’s proposal for 'transitional administration' in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed strong frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that he was “very angry” over Putin’s lack of confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ECONOMY Drought poses significant risks to Türkiye’s energy security

Drought poses significant risks to Türkiye’s energy security

Hydropower plays a crucial role in Türkiye's energy supply security, according to Yusuf Günay, president of H2DER and founding president of Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿