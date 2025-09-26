UK to launch digital ID scheme to curb illegal migration

UK to launch digital ID scheme to curb illegal migration

LONDON
UK to launch digital ID scheme to curb illegal migration

A Border Force vessel arrives at the Marina in Dover, south-east England, on Sept. 19, 2025 carrying migrants picked up at sea attempting to cross the English Channel from France.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday announced plans for a new nationwide digital ID in a bid to curb illegal migration, but the move faces strong opposition in country that has long-resisted such moves.

The new digital ID will be held on people's phones and there will be no requirement for individuals to carry or be asked to produce it, said the government.

However, it will be "mandatory as a means of proving your right to work," a statement said.

"This will stop those with no right to be here from being able to find work, curbing their prospect of earning money, one of the key 'pull factors' for people who come to the U.K. illegally," it added.

The government said the drive will also make it simpler to apply for services like driving licences, childcare and welfare, while streamlining access to tax records.

The announcement comes as Labour, the party in government, prepares to hold its annual conference, with Starmer under intense pressure, particularly over immigration.

"Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the U.K.... it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits," Starmer said.

"We are doing the hard graft to deliver a fairer Britain for those who want to see change, not division," he added.

The U.K. has traditionally resisted the idea of identity cards and does not have a central civilian registry or identification requirements in public.

The Conservative-led government in 2011 repealed legislation by Tony Blair's government that created voluntary national identity cards and a resident registry database.

  Political opposition 

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the opposition Conservatives, wrote on X that her party "will oppose any push by... the government to impose mandatory ID cards on law abiding citizens.

"We will not support any system that is mandatory for British people or excludes those of us who choose not to use it from any of the rights of our citizenship," she added.

The left-wing Liberal Democrats also said that they "cannot support a mandatory digital digital ID where people are forced to turn over their private data just to go about their daily lives."

And Nigel Farage, leader of the hard-right Reform U.K. party that polls predict will form the next government, said: "I do not see a single benefit to the government having digital ID other than them controlling what we do, what we spend and where we go."

A petition demanding that ID cards not be introduced had collected more than 650,000 signatures early Friday, but recent polling suggests majority support for the move among the public.

At the moment, U.K. citizens generally use driving licences, passports and utility bills as means of identification, depending on the situation.

The government says is "will listen to a range of views on how the service will be delivered", as part of a public consultation to be launched later this year.

It also promised that the scheme will be available for those who aren't able to use a smartphone.

"The public consultation will engage with groups who aren't as experienced with the digital world, like the homeless and older people, learning from other countries that have done this well," said the government statement.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for Netanyahus trial over Gaza genocide

Erdoğan calls for Netanyahu's trial over Gaza 'genocide'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for Netanyahu's trial over Gaza 'genocide'

    Erdoğan calls for Netanyahu's trial over Gaza 'genocide'

  2. US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'

    US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'

  3. Türkiye sovereign in deciding Russia cooperation areas, Kremlin says

    Türkiye sovereign in deciding Russia cooperation areas, Kremlin says

  4. UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades

    UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades

  5. Erdoğan, Starmer discuss ties, Palestine recognition in phone call

    Erdoğan, Starmer discuss ties, Palestine recognition in phone call
Recommended
US to revoke Colombian presidents visa over incendiary actions

US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'
Türkiye sovereign in deciding Russia cooperation areas, Kremlin says

Türkiye sovereign in deciding Russia cooperation areas, Kremlin says
UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades

UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades
Countries walk out of UN General Assembly before Netanyahus speech

Countries walk out of UN General Assembly before Netanyahu's speech
Merz plans visit to Türkiye in October, envoy says

Merz plans visit to Türkiye in October, envoy says
Iran to end cooperation with UN agency if sanctions reinstated

Iran to end cooperation with UN agency if sanctions reinstated
Former UK PM seeks to run transitional Gaza authority: Reports

Former UK PM seeks to run transitional Gaza authority: Reports
WORLD US to revoke Colombian presidents visa over incendiary actions

US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'

The U.S. State Department said Friday it would revoke the visa of Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro for his "incendiary actions" during a pro-Palestinian street protest in New York.
ECONOMY Business leaders hail Erdoğan-Trump meeting as boost for $100 bln trade goal

Business leaders hail Erdoğan-Trump meeting as boost for $100 bln trade goal

Turkish business representatives said Friday that strategic energy and trade agreements signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's White House visit this week could propel bilateral trade with the U.S. toward the $100 billion target.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿