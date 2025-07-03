UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

LONDON
UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

The House of Lords on July 2 hosted a high-level roundtable, titled “Middle Corridor: Strategic Investment and Cooperation Opportunities,” to discuss the growing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, widely known as the Middle Corridor.

The overland trade route connects China to Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye — providing a non-Russian alternative to traditional east-west trade paths.

The roundtable featured strong support for the corridor’s potential, particularly amid growing vulnerabilities in maritime shipping routes, according to the statement released after the event.

Overland alternatives, such as the Middle Corridor, are increasingly viewed as essential to ensuring continuity of trade and geopolitical flexibility, it noted.

Afzal Khan, the U.K.'s Trade Envoy to Türkiye, highlighted the timing of the discussion in the context of ongoing U.K.-Türkiye trade negotiations.

“This event comes at an important time, as the U.K. and Türkiye are in the process of negotiating an upgraded Free Trade Agreement,” he said, noting that Türkiye is also a part of important commercial links between Europe and Central Asia.

“The U.K. government is keen to strengthen our economic and trade relationships with the region. The Trans-Caspian route, also known as the Middle Corridor, presents an alternative to traditional trade routes — one that is faster, more efficient and more sustainable,” he added.

While the U.K. has not yet announced specific details of its strategy regarding the Middle Corridor, there is growing recognition in both policy and business circles of its strategic value — both in terms of strengthening supply chain resilience and deepening the U.K.’s engagement with Central Asia and the South Caucasus, the statement said.

 

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

    Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

  2. Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation

    Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation

  3. Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

    Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

  4. Putin, Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

    Putin, Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

  5. Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens

    Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens
Recommended
Defense industry’s exports hit $3.6 billion in first half

Defense industry’s exports hit $3.6 billion in first half
Türkiye and Angola seek to expand energy and trade ties

Türkiye and Angola seek to expand energy and trade ties
EV sales accelerate sharply in first half of 2025

EV sales accelerate sharply in first half of 2025
China warns against trade deals that hurt others

China warns against trade deals that 'hurt' others
US government’s growing debt worrying financial markets

US government’s growing debt worrying financial markets
Barcelona seeks to protect workers from heat after death

Barcelona seeks to protect workers from heat after death
WORLD Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Afghanistan's government said on Thursday that Russia had become the first country to officially recognise its rule, calling it a "brave decision."
ECONOMY UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

The House of Lords on July 2 hosted a high-level roundtable, titled “Middle Corridor: Strategic Investment and Cooperation Opportunities,” to discuss the growing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, widely known as the Middle Corridor.

SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿