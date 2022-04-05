UK may build seven nuclear plants by 2050: Minister

  • April 05 2022 07:00:00

UK may build seven nuclear plants by 2050: Minister

LONDON
UK may build seven nuclear plants by 2050: Minister

Britain could build up to seven new nuclear power plants by 2050, as well as boost offshore wind to diversify energy sources, a senior minister has said. 

Britain could build up to seven new nuclear power plants by 2050, as well as boost offshore wind to diversify energy sources, a senior minister has said.

“If we fast forward to 2050, there is a world where we have six or seven (nuclear) sites in the UK,” Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told The Sunday Telegraph.

“That isn’t going to happen in the next two years. But it’s definitely something that we can aspire to.”    

Britain has set itself a target of carbon neutrality by 2050 and the government is expected to publish a delayed new energy security strategy next week.

This comes as many British people are struggling to pay energy bills amid a cost of living crisis.

Kwarteng said the strategy “looks at offshore wind, and particularly nuclear, as ways in which we can actually have electricity-generating capacity here in the UK”.

About 21 percent of Britain’s electricity comes from 15 nuclear reactors today, according to Energy UK trade association.

Kwarteng and transport minister Grant Shapps downplayed prospects of building more onshore wind turbines, however, citing public opposition.    

“In relation to onshore wind and fracking, we can only do those with a large measure of community consent,” Kwartengsaid.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News: “I don’t favour the vast increase in onshore wind farms, for pretty obvious reasons”.     

“They sit on the hills there and can create something of an eyesore for communities as well as actual problems of noise as well.”

nuclear plant,

TURKEY Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests

Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  2. THY to expand international network with new routes

    THY to expand international network with new routes

  3. Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

    Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

  4. U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

    U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

  5. Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims

    Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims
Recommended
Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount
Turkish defense firms to attend fair in Chile

Turkish defense firms to attend fair in Chile
Exports increased nearly 20 percent to $22.7 billion in March

Exports increased nearly 20 percent to $22.7 billion in March
Gov’t determined in its fight against inflation: Minister

Gov’t determined in its fight against inflation: Minister
US defense contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine

US defense contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine
Baltic states stop Russian gas imports

Baltic states stop Russian gas imports     
WORLD Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

Turkey’s Embassy in Kiev has called for an independent investigation into the massacres in Bucha and Irpin provinces of Ukraine.

ECONOMY Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka’s president offered to share power with the opposition yesterday as protests escalated across the country demanding his resignation over worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.