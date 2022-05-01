UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons

  • May 01 2022 10:20:00

UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons

LONDON
UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons

A British lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party has resigned after admitting he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.

Neil Parish, a member of Parliament since 2010, announced his decision Saturday after pressure from members of his own party who sought to defuse sleaze allegations before Britain holds its local elections on May 5. The ballot is seen as pivotal for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is already facing a voter backlash over lockdown-breaking parties in government offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neil Parish, 65, stepped down after what he described as a moment of “madness.” Parish, chairman of the house’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, said he was trying to look at a tractor website, but stumbled into a porn site with a similar name and watched it for “a bit.”
“My biggest crime is that on another occasion I went in a second time,” he told the BBC. “And that was deliberate.”
Reports that a lawmaker had watched porn amid the historic green benches of the House of Commons triggered a flood of complaints from women in Parliament about the misogyny and sexual harassment they have faced while doing their jobs.
Long known for its boozy, macho culture, Parliament is now a more diverse place, with women holding almost 40% of the seats in the House of Commons. But lawmakers and staff say harassment and inappropriate behavior are still rampant under a system that largely allows members to police themselves.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Parish’s resignation should be a moment for people across the U.K. to say “enough is enough.”
“I don’t think there could really be any other outcome to what has come to light about this particular MP over the last few days,” she said while campaigning in Fife, Scotland. “Watching porn on a mobile phone in the House of Commons when you’re there representing constituents is just unacceptable.”
Parish rejected the notion that he meant to intimidate anyone.
“For all my rights and wrongs, I was not proud of what I was doing,” he said. “And the one thing I wasn’t doing, and which I will take to my grave as being true, is I was not actually making sure people could see it. In fact, I was trying to do quite the opposite.”
The scandal comes at a precarious moment for Johnson, who will face pressure to resign if the Conservatives do poorly in the local elections.

TURKEY Turkey’s top diplomat lashes out at Germany over Kavala protest

Turkey’s top diplomat lashes out at Germany over Kavala protest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's air force pulls out of military exercise in Athens

    Turkey's air force pulls out of military exercise in Athens

  2. Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

    Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

  3. Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

    Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

  4. Turkey presidential spokesman meets Zelensky in Kiev

    Turkey presidential spokesman meets Zelensky in Kiev

  5. World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

    World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer
Recommended
Tornado rips through Kansas, students killed in crash

Tornado rips through Kansas, students killed in crash
’Hotel Rwanda’ hero files $400 million lawsuit against Kigali

’Hotel Rwanda’ hero files $400 million lawsuit against Kigali
Some Ukrainians evacuated from ruins of Mariupol steel plant

Some Ukrainians evacuated from ruins of Mariupol steel plant
Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy
Ecuador declares state of emergency in three provinces over drug violence

Ecuador declares state of emergency in three provinces over drug violence
Bolsonaro responds after DiCaprio urges Brazil youth to vote

Bolsonaro responds after DiCaprio urges Brazil youth to vote
WORLD UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons

UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons

A British lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party has resigned after admitting he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.
ECONOMY Banks’ boost their income in January-March

Banks’ boost their income in January-March

The combined profit of Turkey’s banks increased from 16.4 billion Turkish Liras in January-March 2021 to 63.2 billion liras in the first quarter of this year, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has said.
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Turkish Süper Lig title, for first time in 38 years

Trabzonspor win Turkish Süper Lig title, for first time in 38 years

Trabzonspor on April 30 won the Turkish Süper Lig title for first time in 38 years as they clinched the trophy with three matches to spare.