UK inflation climbs to 40-year high

  • May 19 2022 07:00:00

UK inflation climbs to 40-year high

WASHINGTON
UK inflation climbs to 40-year high

Britain’s inflation rate rose to the highest level in 40 years last month as Russia’s war in Ukraine fueled further increases in food and fuel prices.

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 9 percent in the 12 months through April, from 7 percent the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday.

That is the highest rate since sometime in 1982, when inflation reached 11 percent, according to statistical modeling by the ONS.

Millions of households across Britain were hit with a 54 percent jump in gas and electricity bills last month after regulators boosted the energy price cap to reflect previous increases in wholesale prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put further pressure on food and energy prices.

The figures will increase pressure on the government to mitigate a cost-of-living crisis that economists forecast will produce the biggest drop in living standards since the 1950s.

The government may cut income taxes and is drawing up plans to boost subsidies for low-income people struggling to pay fuel bills, British media reported yesterday.

It is also considering a windfall profits tax on energy companies benefiting from high oil and gas prices.

UK, Economy, Inflation,

WORLD Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary
MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan urges NATO allies to ’respect’ concerns over Finland, Sweden

    Erdoğan urges NATO allies to ’respect’ concerns over Finland, Sweden

  3. Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

    Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

  4. Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’

    Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’

  5. Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

    Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk
Recommended
Japan’s economy shrinks in

Japan’s economy shrinks in
Talks underway on farmers’ electricity bills

Talks underway on farmers’ electricity bills
Turkey invests 1 bln euros in wind power

Turkey invests 1 bln euros in wind power
Istanbul-based companies’ exports rise 33 percent

Istanbul-based companies’ exports rise 33 percent
UK unemployment dips but wages hit by inflation

UK unemployment dips but wages hit by inflation
Uber bolsters platform for post-pandemic life

Uber bolsters platform for post-pandemic life
WORLD Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick spent Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested race for the Republican nomination to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. It’s also expected to be among the party’s most competitive races with the Democrats in the fall.

ECONOMY Japan’s economy shrinks in

Japan’s economy shrinks in

Japan’s economy shrank at a worse than expected annual rate of 1 percent in the first quarter, as rising prices and COVID-19 restrictions sapped spending and investment, according to data released yesterday.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes sets eyes on second straight EuroLeague title

Anadolu Efes sets eyes on second straight EuroLeague title

Anadolu Efes players will step on the court of Stark Arena on the night of May 19 with the aim to defend their Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title when they play Olympiacos in the Final Four semifinal.