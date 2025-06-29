UK foreign secretary to pay first visit to Türkiye for bilateral talks

ANKARA

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet on June 30 during the former's visit to Türkiye, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources told local media.

During the meeting, Fidan is expected to stress Türkiye’s commitment to its NATO ally and strategic partner, expressing satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and highlighting the aim to further strengthen cooperation across all fields.

The importance of continued close cooperation between relevant authorities in security and counterterrorism will be underlined, along with the recognition of economic, trade, financial, defense industry and tourism ties as driving forces in relations between the two countries.

The meeting is expected to stress the significance of negotiations aimed at updating the free trade agreement to accelerate economic ties and boost the trade volume between Türkiye and the U.K.

It is expected that Türkiye and the U.K., two allies outside the European Union, will be emphasized as integral elements of Europe’s defense and security architecture, and the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the defense industry in light of the changing global security environment will be underlined.

The contributions to bilateral relations of nearly half a million Turkish-origin citizens living in the U.K. will be acknowledged in the meeting, and it is expected to be emphasized that close dialogue and coordinated cooperation between the two countries on regional and global issues remain important.

The talks will also address how a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, which lies at the heart of many problems in the Middle East, is crucial for peace and stability in the region, also welcoming the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel, and how negotiations should resume to resolve disagreements over nuclear energy.

The meeting will highlight the vital importance of ending the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy to achieve a just and sustainable peace and that following the lifting of sanctions on Syria, cooperation will be encouraged to help restore the country’s economic, infrastructure and humanitarian capacities.

The meeting marks Lammy’s first official bilateral visit to Türkiye.