UK envoy faces criticism over Turkish Cyprus visit

The U.K.’s trade envoy to Türkiye, Afzal Khan, came under mounting criticism this week following his visit to Turkish Cyprus, with the president of the northern part of the island voicing support for the British MP amid the controversy.

Khan, a Labour MP representing Manchester Rusholme, visited Turkish Cyprus last week for “a series of official meetings,” according to local media.

During the trip, he met with Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar, with both exchanging gifts and plaques.

In their bilateral talks, Tatar reiterated his support for a two-state solution in Cyprus.

Khan said he had been encouraged to visit the island by his friends of Cypriot origin living in Manchester, adding,“That is why I am happy to be here.”

Cyprus has been ethnically divided for decades, with the Greek Cypriot south internationally recognized, while the Turkish Cypriot north is recognized only by Ankara.

The Greek Cypriot leadership advocates for a federal system, whereas the Turkish Cypriot side insists on a two-state solution granting both communities equal international status.

The visit drew condemnation from both the Greek Cypriot government and political figures in the U.K.

Greek Cypriot government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis called the trip “absolutely condemnable and unacceptable,” urging British officials to “respect the sovereignty of Greek Cyprus.”

The National Federation of Cypriots in the U.K., which represents more than 300,000 British citizens of Greek Cypriot descent, went as far as to call for Khan’s dismissal.

British Conservative MP Dame Priti Patel criticized Khan, stating, “This visit undermines the credibility of the United Kingdom as a guarantor power.”

The U.K. Foreign Office told media that Khan’s trip was made in a personal capacity, not in his role as trade envoy and that the government had not been informed in advance.

Tatar also entered the fray, denouncing what he called “intolerant statements and excessive attacks” from the Greek Cypriot side, stressing that Khan’s visit took place at his invitation.

 

