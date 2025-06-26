UK court blocks Türkiye’s request to extradite teacher over child abuse

UK court blocks Türkiye’s request to extradite teacher over child abuse

LONDON
UK court blocks Türkiye’s request to extradite teacher over child abuse

A U.K. court has rejected Türkiye’s extradition request for a British teacher accused of sexually abusing a young child while working at a school in Istanbul.

Türkiye earlier demanded the extradition of 54-year-old Rebecca Richardson from Herefordshire, alleging that she assaulted a child at an international school in Istanbul in 2019.

However, during a hearing held at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 26, Judge Paul Goldspring dismissed the request.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has been given a two-week window to challenge the ruling at the High Court.

Richardson, a resident of Cradley near Ledbury, was released on bail ahead of the next scheduled hearing on July 9 at the same court.

The defendant left the U.K. in 2000 and spent nearly two decades living abroad. She resided in Türkiye between 2013 and 2019 and also lived in Mexico and Hong Kong.

Doctors who examined the defendant during the legal proceedings reported that she was suffering from depression. Dr. Richard Latham stated that Richardson exhibited symptoms of “moderate depression” and warned that her condition could worsen if she were extradited or detained.

However, Dr. John Tully, who testified via video link, said her condition was “mild” and that there was “no objective indication” she was suffering from severe depression.

abuse, UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs rebellion

UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

    UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

  2. China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

    China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

  3. Economic confidence index rises slightly in June

    Economic confidence index rises slightly in June

  4. Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

    Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

  5. Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes

    Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes
Recommended
Istanbul to impose fines for loud music in public areas

Istanbul to impose fines for loud music in public areas
Türkiye launches its first-ever skin bank, tissue lab

Türkiye launches its first-ever skin bank, tissue lab
Snake sightings on rise in Istanbul as experts urge calm

Snake sightings on rise in Istanbul as experts urge calm
Türkiye emerges as new holiday route for Europe’s ‘pilot tourists’

Türkiye emerges as new holiday route for Europe’s ‘pilot tourists’
Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatars sovereignty: Erdoğan

Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdoğan
DEM Party starts fresh round of political talks

DEM Party starts fresh round of political talks
CHP leading the polls, Özel tells EU leaders

CHP leading the polls, Özel tells EU leaders
WORLD UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs rebellion

UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

The U.K. government backed down on Friday on controversial plans to slash disability and sickness benefits after a a major rebellion by MPs -- a blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's authority.
ECONOMY China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

China confirmed on Friday details on the framework of a trade deal with the United States, saying Washington would lift "restrictive measures" while Beijing would "review and approve" items under export controls.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿