UK car exports to US rebound on trade deal: Industry data

UK car exports to US rebound on trade deal: Industry data

LONDON
UK car exports to US rebound on trade deal: Industry data

U.K. exports of vehicles to the United States rebounded in July thanks to a trade agreement between London and Washington that reduced tariffs on the sector, industry data showed on Aug. 28.

Following three months of declines, July exports rose 6.8 percent to almost 10,000 vehicle units, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said in a statement.

Exports of new vehicles to the U.S. had slumped 55.4 percent year-on-year in May, in between much smaller declines in April and June, the SMMT had previously said.

"The U.S. remains the largest single national market for British built cars, underscoring the importance of the U.K.-U.S. trade deal, and July's performance illustrates the impact of this deal," the SMMT said.

The agreement, which concluded in May and entered into force on June 30, reduced tariffs on U.K. car exports to 10 percent on a limit of 100,000 vehicles annually.

U.S. President Donald Trump had imposed a tariff of 27.5 percent in April, hitting demand and forcing manufacturers, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Aston Martin, to halt or limit shipments.

Almost 80 percent of cars made in the U.K. last year were exported, mostly to the European Union.

The U.K. auto sector is dominated by foreign-owned brands, including Japanese giant Nissan and India-owned JLR.

The United States meanwhile is a key market for U.K.-produced luxury models from companies such as Bentley and Rolls-Royce, which are both under German ownership.

UK, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

    Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

  2. Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

    Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

  3. Speaker urges PKK to accelerate disarmament, dissolution

    Speaker urges PKK to accelerate disarmament, dissolution

  4. Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

    Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

  5. Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'

    Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'
Recommended
Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month
Economists forecast 3.9 percent growth for second quarter

Economists forecast 3.9 percent growth for second quarter
Climate shift cuts wheat yields amid changing rainfall patterns

Climate shift cuts wheat yields amid changing rainfall patterns
Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables

Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables
Türkiye’s steel output rises in July despite global decline

Türkiye’s steel output rises in July despite global decline
Fed governor calls for rate cut at next month’s policy meeting

Fed governor calls for rate cut at next month’s policy meeting
Brazil mulls reprisals for 50 pct Trump tariffs: govt sources

Brazil mulls reprisals for 50 pct Trump tariffs: gov't sources
WORLD Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

France, Britain and Germany have initiated the process of triggering the “snapback mechanism ” that automatically reimposes all United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, saying Iran has willfully departed from their 2015 nuclear deal that lifted the measures.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Türkiye’s unemployment rate fell to 8 percent in July from 8.4 percent the previous month, the country’s statistical authority said on Aug. 29.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿