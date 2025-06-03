UK body issues warning over unlicensed taxis in Türkiye

UK body issues warning over unlicensed taxis in Türkiye

LONDON
UK body issues warning over unlicensed taxis in Türkiye

The United Kindgom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for British nationals planning trips to Türkiye, issuing a specific warning about the risks associated with unlicensed taxis, commonly referred to as “korsan taksi” (pirate taxi).

In the advisory, British authorities cautioned travelers against using unofficial, unregistered taxi services, citing safety concerns. “Accepting rides from unlicensed taxi drivers is highly risky,” the statement said, underlining threats such as fraud and personal safety issues.

Travelers were urged to use only licensed and officially registered taxis, take note of license plate and registration numbers before entering a vehicle and ensure fares are calculated using a meter.

Following the warning, Turkish newspaper Milliyet investigated the prevalence of pirate taxis in Istanbul, revealing hundreds of operations — some operating through mobile apps, others via messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

One unlicensed driver claimed to offer trips from Eyüp to Kuruçeşme (30 kilometers) for 400 Turkish Liras ($10) and from Eyüp to Sapanca (150 kilometers) for 3,000 liras for four people, boasting, “There’s no risk of getting caught. I’ll provide a proper car and know all the checkpoints in Istanbul.”

Under Turkish law, penalties for using or operating pirate taxis include both administrative and criminal consequences. As of 2025, the fine for operating an illegal taxi service is set at 34,794 liras, while passengers face a fine of 3,084 liras.

In addition to fines, the vehicles involved are impounded and removed from traffic for 60 days.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

    Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

  2. 1.8 tons of drugs infused in coal seized at eastern customs

    1.8 tons of drugs infused in coal seized at eastern customs

  3. İzmir municipial workers strike marks one week

    İzmir municipial workers strike marks one week

  4. Özel slams vote-rigging probe into CHP

    Özel slams vote-rigging probe into CHP

  5. Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

    Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe
Recommended
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts
1.8 tons of drugs infused in coal seized at eastern customs

1.8 tons of drugs infused in coal seized at eastern customs
İzmir municipial workers strike marks one week

İzmir municipial workers strike marks one week
Özel slams vote-rigging probe into CHP

Özel slams vote-rigging probe into CHP
Bahçeli hails terror-free Türkiye bid as golden opportunity

Bahçeli hails 'terror-free Türkiye' bid as 'golden opportunity'
Turkish Cypriot coalition parties back Tatar’s reelection bid

Turkish Cypriot coalition parties back Tatar’s reelection bid
WORLD Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

Israel’s ongoing assaults in Gaza and its obstruction of humanitarian aid have caused public support across Western Europe to plummet to an unprecedented low, according to a U.K.-based public opinion survey,
ECONOMY Eurozone inflation slows sharply in May

Eurozone inflation slows sharply in May

Inflation in the eurozone eased in May to its lowest level in eight months, back below the European Central Bank's two-percent target, further raising expectations for another interest rate cut this week.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿