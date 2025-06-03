UK body issues warning over unlicensed taxis in Türkiye

LONDON

The United Kindgom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for British nationals planning trips to Türkiye, issuing a specific warning about the risks associated with unlicensed taxis, commonly referred to as “korsan taksi” (pirate taxi).

In the advisory, British authorities cautioned travelers against using unofficial, unregistered taxi services, citing safety concerns. “Accepting rides from unlicensed taxi drivers is highly risky,” the statement said, underlining threats such as fraud and personal safety issues.

Travelers were urged to use only licensed and officially registered taxis, take note of license plate and registration numbers before entering a vehicle and ensure fares are calculated using a meter.

Following the warning, Turkish newspaper Milliyet investigated the prevalence of pirate taxis in Istanbul, revealing hundreds of operations — some operating through mobile apps, others via messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

One unlicensed driver claimed to offer trips from Eyüp to Kuruçeşme (30 kilometers) for 400 Turkish Liras ($10) and from Eyüp to Sapanca (150 kilometers) for 3,000 liras for four people, boasting, “There’s no risk of getting caught. I’ll provide a proper car and know all the checkpoints in Istanbul.”

Under Turkish law, penalties for using or operating pirate taxis include both administrative and criminal consequences. As of 2025, the fine for operating an illegal taxi service is set at 34,794 liras, while passengers face a fine of 3,084 liras.

In addition to fines, the vehicles involved are impounded and removed from traffic for 60 days.