UK annual inflation jumps unexpectedly in June

UK annual inflation jumps unexpectedly in June

LONDON
UK annual inflation jumps unexpectedly in June

British inflation jumped unexpectedly to an 18-month high in June, official data showed Wednesday, heaping more pressure on the government and U.K. economy.

The Consumer Prices Index increased to 3.6 percent last month compared with an annual inflation rate of 3.4 percent in May as motor fuel and food prices stayed high, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

June's level was the highest since January 2024 according to the ONS, while most analysts had forecast no change.

The inflation update follows recent official data showing Britain's economy unexpectedly contracted for a second month running in May, placing more strain on Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the UK government as it faces uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs.

"Inflation ticked up in June driven mainly by motor fuel prices which fell only slightly, compared with a much larger decrease at this time last year," ONS acting chief economist Richard Heys said in a statement.

"Food price inflation has increased for the third month to its highest annual rate since February" 2024, he added.

In response, finance minister Rachel Reeves said "there is more to do" to help Britons "struggling with the cost of living".

Analysts said that despite the rise to inflation, the Bank of England could still cut its key interest rate next month as the UK economy struggles to expand.

"The unexpected rise in CPI inflation... may not prevent the Bank of England from cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in August," said Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics research group.

"But it will add to the pressure on the Bank to continue to cut rates at a gradual pace," she added.

London ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria

Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria

    Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria

  2. Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

    Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

  3. Teams intercept 89 migrants off İzmir coast

    Teams intercept 89 migrants off İzmir coast

  4. Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on Damascus

    Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on Damascus

  5. İmamoğlu sentenced over remarks against prosecutor

    İmamoğlu sentenced over remarks against prosecutor
Recommended
Card spending appear to decouple from consumption: Study

Card spending appear to decouple from consumption: Study
Poultry sector grilled by BBQ ban and exports restrictions

Poultry sector grilled by BBQ ban and exports restrictions
Ministry dismisses report on Şimşek’s “rate cut expectation’

Ministry dismisses report on Şimşek’s “rate cut expectation’
Private sectors foreign debt at $190.4 billion in May

Private sector's foreign debt at $190.4 billion in May
Number of paid employees hits 8-month high in May: Official data

Number of paid employees hits 8-month high in May: Official data
Cruise ship traffic at ports rises 18 percent in first half of 2025

Cruise ship traffic at ports rises 18 percent in first half of 2025
Dutch tech giant ASML sees profits rise but warns on 2026

Dutch tech giant ASML sees profits rise but warns on 2026
WORLD Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

Syria said a new ceasefire reached on Wednesday in the Druze-majority city of Sweida will bring a complete halt to military operations and be overseen by government officials and local representatives.

ECONOMY Card spending appear to decouple from consumption: Study

Card spending appear to decouple from consumption: Study

Card spending in recent years has decoupled from private consumption, largely due to consumers shifting from cash to card payments, according to researchers at the Central Bank.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿