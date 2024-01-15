UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades

UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades

LONDON
UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades

Britain will send 20,000 armed forces personnel to one of NATO's largest exercises since the Cold War, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Monday.

The deployment, which Shapps characterised as the U.K.'s biggest to NATO in four decades, is aimed at "providing vital reassurance" over the "menace" posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin following his invasion of Ukraine, Shapps said.

The British personnel — from the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and Army — will deploy across Europe and beyond for the military alliance's latest "Exercise Steadfast Defender", alongside personnel from 31 other member countries and Sweden, which is a candidate to join the transatlantic alliance.

 

The U.K. contingent will include fighter jets and surveillance aircraft, the navy's most advanced warships and submarines, and a full range of army capabilities, including special operations forces.

London will send a so-called Carrier Strike Group — which features its flagship aircraft carrier and F-35B fighter jets and helicopters — to the exercises in the North Atlantic, Norwegian Sea and Baltic Sea.

Meanwhile some 16,000 soldiers will be deployed across eastern Europe from next month to June, taking with them tanks, artillery, helicopters and parachutes.

Shapps also addressed the joint UK-US strikes against Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen last week. The Huthis have repeatedly attacked shipping in the Red Sea in recent months, in protest at the war in Gaza.

The UK minister said the strikes were intended "as a single action".

But asked if further military action was planned, he replied: "I can't predict the future for you."

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German farmers continue their protests

German farmers continue their protests
LATEST NEWS

  1. German farmers continue their protests

    German farmers continue their protests

  2. UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades

    UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades

  3. MHP announces more mayoral candidates

    MHP announces more mayoral candidates

  4. UN wants $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

    UN wants $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

  5. Zübeyde Hanım commemorated on the 101th anniversary of her death

    Zübeyde Hanım commemorated on the 101th anniversary of her death
Recommended
UN wants $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

UN wants $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024
UN tells Israel access to northern port critical for Gaza aid

UN tells Israel access to northern port critical for Gaza aid
Gaza officials say dozens killed in intense Israeli strikes

Gaza officials say dozens killed in 'intense' Israeli strikes
Guatemalas Arevalo takes office despite delays, attempts to block him

Guatemala's Arevalo takes office despite delays, attempts to block him
Volcano lava flows into Icelandic village, engulfing homes

Volcano lava flows into Icelandic village, engulfing homes
Zelensky headed to Switzerland to shore up international support

Zelensky headed to Switzerland to shore up international support
WORLD UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades

UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades

Britain will send 20,000 armed forces personnel to one of NATO's largest exercises since the Cold War, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Monday.
ECONOMY German farmers continue their protests

German farmers continue their protests

Columns of tractors rolled into Berlin yesterday as farmers gathered for the climax of a week of demonstrations against a plan to scrap tax breaks on the diesel they use, a protest that has tapped into wider discontent with Germany's government.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".