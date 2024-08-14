UBS earnings exceed forecasts as it absorbs Credit Suisse

UBS earnings exceed forecasts as it absorbs Credit Suisse

ZURICH
UBS earnings exceed forecasts as it absorbs Credit Suisse

Swiss banking giant UBS reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday as the integration of Credit Suisse led to lower costs.

The group reported a net profit of more than $1.1 billion for the quarter from April to June, well above the median analyst forecast of $608 million.

The results are not comparable to the $29 billion the bank earned in the same quarter last year thanks to a one-time accounting gain when UBS was strong-armed into buying its rival Credit Suisse.

In the second quarter of this year, revenue fell 7 percent to $11.1 billion, pulled down by lower interest income which was only partly compensated by higher revenue from capital markets and investment banking.

UBS said it made a further $900 million of cost cuts from absorbing Credit Suisse, compared with $1 billion in the first quarter, bringing total savings to $6 billion.

The bank is targeting $7 billion of cost savings by the end of 2024, just over half of the $13-billion objective it set for the end of 2026.

"Our first-half results reflect the significant progress we have made since the closing of the acquisition as we deliver on all of our commitments to stakeholders," Director General Sergio Ermotti said in a press release.

"We are well positioned to meet our financial targets and return to the levels of profitability we delivered before being asked to step in and stabilize Credit Suisse."

Swiss authorities pressured UBS into buying Credit Suisse in March 2023 to prevent a massive bank failure.

The emergency fusion was completed in June 2023 and led to a massive accounting gain due to the gap between the assets held by Credit Suisse and the $3 billion Swiss francs (now $3.5 billion) price tag for the acquisition.

forecasts,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

    Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

  2. Time to grab the grape!

    Time to grab the grape!

  3. Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

    Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

  4. Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

    Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

  5. Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

    Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says
Recommended
Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter
Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end
Istanbul Jet claims 118th place on top 500 firms list

Istanbul Jet claims 118th place on top 500 firms list
Taxes on tips: A very American issue for a tight election

Taxes on tips: A very American issue for a tight election
Workers strike at worlds biggest copper mine

Workers strike at world's biggest copper mine
Türkiye expects more foreign investment soon, says VP

Türkiye expects more foreign investment soon, says VP
WORLD Ukrainian army moving further into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday his troops were "moving further" into Russia, as Kiev's biggest ever cross-border attack stretched into a second week.
ECONOMY Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese internet giant Tencent announced on Wednesday an 82 percent surge in second-quarter net profit, its biggest jump since late 2020, after a resurgence in its gaming business.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe exited the Champions League after losing 2-1 in extra time to Lille in the second leg of the third qualifying round on Aug. 13 night.
﻿